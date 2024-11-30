From now until November 30, over 30 restaurants and bars around town are offering exclusive cocktails as part of the World Shochu and Awamori Festival 2024, an annual celebration to showcase the low ABV Japanese spirits. All customers who join the festival will receive a passport and a stamp after ordering their first cocktail from any of the participating venues. Then, bring your passport with you and continue collecting stamps from other participating venues by ordering more shochu and awamori cocktails until November 30. Customers who collect a certain amount of stamps can earn exclusive prizes such as vouchers, rocks glasses, spirits, and even shochu tasting sets; those who collect up to 20 stamps will receive prizes worth over $1,500! After the festival is over, participants will have until December 31 to bring their passports to Mizunara: The Shop Hong Kong to claim their prizes. For further inquiries, contact Mizunara The Shop Hong Kong via email or phone at 3619 4270.