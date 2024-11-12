Subscribe
Photograph: Courtesy LPM Restaurant & Bar
  • LPM Restaurant and Bar, Central

World Tomatini Day at LPM Restaurant and Bar

On November 12, the international restaurant group La Petite Maison (LPM) is holding its inaugural World Tomatini Day to honour its signature savoury tomato-based cocktail. Each of LPM’s worldwide locations will be partaking in the celebrations, and the Hong Kong outpost has organised a week full of exclusive events. Diners can drop by the French restaurant on November 12 to catch bartenders from three of Hong Kong’s acclaimed drinking dens – Bar Leone, Coa, and Zuma – as they shake up time-limited tomatini-inspired cocktails. Throughout the week of celebrations, LPM also allows diners to add on tomatinis for $88 during lunch, or to enjoy free-flow tomatinis during weekend brunch. What’s more, all diners will receive the signature cocktail for free on November 18 to wrap up the Tomatini week celebrations.

Address
LPM Restaurant and Bar
Shop 1, 1/F, H Queen's, 23-29 Stanley St, Central
Hong Kong

