Wynn Palace presents Wild: An Immersive Safari Experience

  • Things to do
  1. Wynn Palace
    Photograph: Courtesy Wynn Palace
  2. Wynn Palace
    Photograph: Courtesy Wynn Palace
Witness the magic unfold as 47 species of exotic African animals come to life at Illuminarium's 'Wild: An Immersive Safari Experience' in Wynn Palace. Shot on location in Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, and Tanzania, this cinematic experience transports you to the wild savanna, immersing you in an awe-inspiring safari adventure. With state-of-the-art technology, including 4K laser projections, an advanced sound system, and in-floor sensors, every moment is vividly brought to life. Hear the thunderous steps of elephant herds, mingle with graceful giraffes, encounter elusive leopards, and track the endangered African rhinoceros. Prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure into the heart of Africa!

Price:
MOP 168-228; Free admission for children aged three or below
