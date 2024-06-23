Time Out says

Following on from his Sweet Vision Japan arena tour last year, Japanese singer, actor, and TV personality Tomohisa Yamashita – affectionately known to his fans as Yamapi – will be coming to our shores for his new Asia tour, where he will be playing in Macau before heading to Shanghai.

Catch a ferry to Studio City Macau to see this Japanese idol in the flesh. Ticket allocation by lottery is currently being held for members of Yamashita’s official fan club Club9, while general ticket sales will open on May 23. Tickets will run from $1,088 to $1,688.