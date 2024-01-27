Hong Kong
Timeout

Yardley Brothers opens a new brewery

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Yardley Brothers, Kwai Chung
    Photograph: Facebook/Yardley Brothers
    Photograph: Facebook/Yardley Brothers
    Photograph: Facebook/Yardley Brothers
Time Out says

Celebrate the launch of the new brewery's space by raising a glass and sipping on craft beers

Leading local craft brewery Yardley Brothers has moved their brewing and ageing operations to a new location in Kwai Chung. The all new facility spans over one and a half floors and triples the size of their manufacturing capacity. Additionally, the brewery has replaced their previous brewing system with an all new double 20 hectolitre brewing system, which allows up to 4,000 litres of brewing capacity at any given time. To celebrate its grand opening, Yardley will be hosting a welcome party for guests to munch on finger food, sip on Yardley’s beers, and rock out to live music performances. If you’re interested in visiting the new facility on a different day, contact Yardley Brother’s chief experience officer Josh Abrams at josh@yardleybrothers.hk to schedule a private tour. 

Details

Event website:
www.yardleybrothers.hk/web-shop/brewery-launch-party
Address:
Yardley Brothers
Wing Hang Industrial Building
Ground Floor
Kwai Chung
Hong Kong
Cross street:
13 Kwai Hei Street
Contact:
beer@yardleybrothers.hk
Price:
3.30pm- 6.30 $348, 7pm-10pm $348, 3.30pm-10pm $598

Dates and times

15:30Yardley Brothers 3.30pm- 6.30 $348, 7pm-10pm $348, 3.30pm-10pm $598
