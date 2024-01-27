Yardley Brothers opens a new brewery

Time Out says

Leading local craft brewery Yardley Brothers has moved their brewing and ageing operations to a new location in Kwai Chung. The all new facility spans over one and a half floors and triples the size of their manufacturing capacity. Additionally, the brewery has replaced their previous brewing system with an all new double 20 hectolitre brewing system, which allows up to 4,000 litres of brewing capacity at any given time. To celebrate its grand opening, Yardley will be hosting a welcome party for guests to munch on finger food, sip on Yardley’s beers, and rock out to live music performances. If you’re interested in visiting the new facility on a different day, contact Yardley Brother’s chief experience officer Josh Abrams at josh@yardleybrothers.hk to schedule a private tour.