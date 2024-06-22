Subscribe
  1. ying jee eight hands collab
    Photograph: Courtesy Ying Jee Club, Man Wah, Xin Rong Ji, Pearl DragonYing Jee Club's Director of Culinary Siu Hin-chi, Man Wah's Wong Wing-keung, Xin Rong Ji's executive chef Wang Le-ping, Pearl Dragon's executive chef Otto Wong
  2. ying jee club interior
    Photograph: Courtesy Ying Jee Club
  Things to do, Food and drink events
  Ying Jee Club, Central

Ying Jee Club eighth anniversary celebrations

Book your table now for these one-of-a-kind gastronomic collaborations

This June, two-Michelin-starred Cantonese fine dining restaurant Ying Jee Club is celebrating its eighth anniversary by joining forces with fellow Michelin-star holding restaurants Man Wah, Pearl Dragon, and Xin Rong Ji to present two exclusive eight-hand dinners on June 21 and 22. During the dinners, guests can expect skillfully crafted Cantonese fare prepared with utmost precision by Ying Jee Club’s director of culinary Siu Hin-chi and executive chef Cheung Kin-ming, as well as the distinguished executive chefs – Wong Wing-keung from Man Wah, Otto Wong from Pearl Dragon, and Wang Le-ping from Xin Rong Ji – from each participating restaurant.

Guests will get to sample a menu full of each chef’s signature dishes on the menu, such as baked cod in homemade chu hou paste, roasted suckling pig stuffed with Chinese ham and tricolour rice, crispy hairtail fish, and winter melon stuffed with shark’s fin and steamed blue lobster claws. 

Ying Jee Club’s celebratory dinner is priced at $2,980 per person, reserve your spot by calling the restaurant at 2801 6882 or via WhatsApp at 5291 0503.

Details

Address
Ying Jee Club
Shop G05, G/F, Nexxus Building
41 Connaught Road Central
Central
Hong Kong

