This June, two-Michelin-starred Cantonese fine dining restaurant Ying Jee Club is celebrating its eighth anniversary by joining forces with fellow Michelin-star holding restaurants Man Wah, Pearl Dragon, and Xin Rong Ji to present two exclusive eight-hand dinners on June 21 and 22. During the dinners, guests can expect skillfully crafted Cantonese fare prepared with utmost precision by Ying Jee Club’s director of culinary Siu Hin-chi and executive chef Cheung Kin-ming, as well as the distinguished executive chefs – Wong Wing-keung from Man Wah, Otto Wong from Pearl Dragon, and Wang Le-ping from Xin Rong Ji – from each participating restaurant.

Guests will get to sample a menu full of each chef’s signature dishes on the menu, such as baked cod in homemade chu hou paste, roasted suckling pig stuffed with Chinese ham and tricolour rice, crispy hairtail fish, and winter melon stuffed with shark’s fin and steamed blue lobster claws.

Ying Jee Club’s celebratory dinner is priced at $2,980 per person, reserve your spot by calling the restaurant at 2801 6882 or via WhatsApp at 5291 0503.