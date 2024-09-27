Local beer company Young Master Brewery is set to return with its annual Oktoberfest party on September 27. Instead of a standard Oktoberfest gathering where attendees sip on beer in a biergarten, the brewery puts a Hong Kong twist on the German festival by inviting people to let loose and party at Dai Lee Dai Pai Dong in Sham Shui Po. During the evening, attendees will get to enjoy various free-flow beers from Young Master, speciality beers like malt lager Festbier, and HigherThan highball cocktails. Pair your pints with Dai Lee’s dai pai dong classics like pork belly char siu, mapo tofu with fried dough sticks, wok-fried beef rump with black pepper and potatoes, as well as their local take on classic crispy German pork knuckles. What’s more, each attendee will receive a limited edition Young Master German-style beer stein as memorabilia. Find more details about the event and get your tickets on Young Masters’ website.