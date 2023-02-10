Time Out says

Dinner in Hong Kong doesn’t get more authentic than munching on piping hot dishes at your local dai pai dong and swigging back a few beers to wash everything down. If you’re looking to enjoy an unforgettable dining experience, Young Master Brewery will be collaborating with Dai Lee Dai Pai Dong, a 50-year old crowd-favourite eatery in Sham Shui Po, to present an exclusive dinner event on February 10. While you dig into dishes like Dai Lee’s signature roasted BBQ duck, sweet and sour pork, black pepper beef stir-fry with potatoes, and deep fried chicken cartilage, you’ll also get to knock back free-flow beers from Young Master and their HigherThan highballs. Additionally, the event will also see the launch of Young Master’s latest product, their hazy IPA Mandarin Collar Club.



Tickets cost $480 per person, inclusive of seven courses and free-flow Young Master beers, and groups of four and above will be able to enjoy discounts on their ticket purchases. Find more details and purchase your tickets for this event on Young Master’s website.