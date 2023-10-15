Situated near Long Mei Beach, Ting Kok has long been a hotspot for water sports newbies because the waves are not strong enough to make things difficult. Water activities centre SUPway has taken advantage of these calm conditions to offer double kayaks and SUPs. Kayaks require less strength to operate than an SUP and have faster speeds, which suits the relatively long journey of paddling around Ting Kok’s waters. Don’t forget that double kayaks can also make for a romantic outing!

In comparison, SUPs are slower but you’d also be training your balance and core strength. These boards have caught on on social media recently, and are great for sunrise or sunset paddles when the water becomes a sheet of golden ripples – standing in the middle of it all, you can enjoy the view to the fullest.