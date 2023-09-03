Time Out says

Celebrate the Yu Lan Cultural Festival at Victoria Park from September 1 to 3. Presented by the Hong Kong Chao Shu Association, this vibrant event will offer a wide range of activities and immersive experiences that showcase the cultural heritage of this traditional festival.

Delve into the festival's history, admire intricate paper crafting, and discover the fusion of tradition and technology in various exhibitions. Visitors can also take part in free workshops and get hands-on experiences in everything from paper folding to making delectable Yu Lan pastries. Last but not least, don't miss the thrilling 360-degree immersive murder mystery game in collaboration with 1Larp. Admission to the festival is free, so mark this in your calendar and get ready for a celebration like no other.