  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Central Pier, Central

Zuma Catamaran

Dine and drink in style as you cruise around Hong Kong’s waters

Following the positive reception of Zuma’s catamaran party last year, the contemporary Japanese izakaya is heading for the waters again this summer. On September 7 and 8, Zuma will jet around Hong Kong’s scenic harbour on a luxury yacht before stopping at Repulse Bay. Guests on the catamaran will get to enjoy an elaborate tasting menu, which begins with delightful starters like French Gillardeau oysters dressed in yuzu ponzu, thinly sliced sea bass with yuzu and truffle oil, avocado with tenkasu and spicy lemon dressing. Then, move onto signature dishes such as Chilean sea bass with green chilli dressing, asparagus with wafu sauce and sesame, as well as sweet corn in shiso butter. Add to your merriment by sipping on free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne, Zuma’s signature cocktails, beers, and soft drinks. Reserve your spots for this unforgettable dining experience by calling Zuma at 3657 6388 or contacting them via email. 

Address
Central Pier
Central
Hong Kong

