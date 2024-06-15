Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Zuma Summer Party 2024

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Zuma, Central
  1. zuma summer party
    Photograph: Courtesy Zuma Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. zuma summer party
    Photograph: Courtesy Zuma Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrate with a night full of live entertainment and exquisite cuisine!

This summer, Central's modern izakaya Zuma is hosting a summer party that coincides with the restaurant's 17th anniversary. On June 15, drop into Zuma in your best blue and white summery garments, and party all night long at the restaurant's bar space, where guests can expect live DJ sets, exhilarating live performances, and much more. Entry to Zuma's summer party includes two signature cocktails, unlimited R de Ruinart Champagne, beer, and soft drinks. On the same evening, Zuma will offer a special summer edition of their crowd-favourite Yashoku night brunch ($1488 per person). Guests can expect to enjoy a wide array of Zuma's signature dishes, which include unlimited starters, tempura, sushi and sashimi platter, two main courses to share. What's more, the brunch also includes free-flow R de Ruinart Champagne, sake, beer, and soft drinks, as well as party access.

Early-bird tickets to Zuma's summer party are priced at $388 each, followed by $488 each for general admission tickets. Diners at the restaurant can also purchase tickets to the summer party for $248 each. Tickets to the summer party are available for purchase on Zuma's website






Details

Event website:
zumarestaurant.com/whats-on/summer-party-2024/
Address:
Zuma
5/F, Landmark Atrium
15 Queen’s Road Central
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

20:00Yashoku night brunchZuma
21:30General admissionZuma
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.