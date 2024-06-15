Time Out says

This summer, Central's modern izakaya Zuma is hosting a summer party that coincides with the restaurant's 17th anniversary. On June 15, drop into Zuma in your best blue and white summery garments, and party all night long at the restaurant's bar space, where guests can expect live DJ sets, exhilarating live performances, and much more. Entry to Zuma's summer party includes two signature cocktails, unlimited R de Ruinart Champagne, beer, and soft drinks. On the same evening, Zuma will offer a special summer edition of their crowd-favourite Yashoku night brunch ($1488 per person). Guests can expect to enjoy a wide array of Zuma's signature dishes, which include unlimited starters, tempura, sushi and sashimi platter, two main courses to share. What's more, the brunch also includes free-flow R de Ruinart Champagne, sake, beer, and soft drinks, as well as party access.

Early-bird tickets to Zuma's summer party are priced at $388 each, followed by $488 each for general admission tickets. Diners at the restaurant can also purchase tickets to the summer party for $248 each. Tickets to the summer party are available for purchase on Zuma's website.











