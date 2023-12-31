Hong Kong
Zuma: The Glitter in Our Eyes

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Zuma, Central
zuma new year's eve party
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma
Time Out says

If you want to wrap 2023 up in style, then look no further than Zuma’s ‘The Glitter in Our Eyes’ New Year’s Eve party. Those looking for a full celebration can opt for a New Year’s Eve edition of Zuma’s Yashoku Night Brunch ($1,880) which starts at 8pm and provides guests with two hours of free-flow bubbles as well as the restaurant’s delightful dishes. Alternatively, diners can also opt for the New Year’s Eve dinner menu ($1,680) for a menu full of indulgent plates. But if you’d rather jump straight into the party, Zuma’s countdown celebrations will commence at 9.30pm and guests can sip to their heart’s content on free-flow Veuve Clicquot, beer, soft drinks, and two cocktails.

Details

Dates and times

21:30Zuma
