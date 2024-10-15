Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
2024韓國紅葉景點 和談林
Photograph: Courtesy Korea Tourism Organization
Photograph: Courtesy Korea Tourism Organization

6 most stunning places to see fall foliage in Seoul 2024

Here are all the best spots to go

Written by Miu C.
Translated by: Jenny Leung
Advertising

As Korea bids adieu to the longest heatwave on record, autumn is knocking on the door with temperatures dropping and the vibrant hues of fall foliage painting the landscape. For those seeking a trip filled with autumnal colours of reds and yellows, Jirisan, Naejangsan, and Hallasan on Jeju Island are absolute must-visits. But if hiking isn't your jam, a leisurely stroll through the city or its suburbs will also unveil breathtaking scenes that look like they belong on your computer screensaver. Here are some of Seoul's most popular leaf-viewing spots, highly recommended even by locals.

fall foiliage South Korea
Photograph: Courtesy KTO/Weatheri Inc.

1. Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, and Deoksugung

1. Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, and Deoksugung
1. Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, and Deoksugung
Photograph: Miu.C

If you’re heading to Seoul between October and November, a stroll around the grand palaces is an absolute must. With hanbok rental shops aplenty nearby, you can don a traditional outfit and explore the ancient grounds feeling like you've stepped back in time. Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, and Deoksugung are especially stunning during fall, with their lush trees turning into a canvas of autumn colours. For that perfect Instagram snap, look no further than the maple-lined paths outside Gyeongbokgung, the Secret Garden at Changdeokgung (tickets required), and the picturesque stone wall path at Deoksugung, famously featured in the K-drama Goblin.

2. Seoul Forest Park

2. Seoul Forest Park
2. Seoul Forest Park
Photograph: Minku Kang

Located by the Han River in Seongdong-gu, opposite the affluent Gangnam area, Seoul Forest Park is a popular spot for locals to simply relax and bask in nature. There are lakes and walking paths where you can enjoy cherry blossoms during springtime, while in autumn, the entire forest is covered in red and yellow maple leaves. The park also has facilities like a greenhouse and a zoo, making it perfect for family outings to enjoy nature.

Advertising

3. Olympic Park

3. Olympic Park
3. Olympic Park
Photograph: Daniel Bernard

Seoul's Olympic Park, originally built for the 1988 Seoul Olympics, is home to the country’s largest sports arena, with grounds divided into various zones such as cultural art park, eco-park, leisure sports park, and more. This expansive park, which takes at least two to three hours to explore, is even more beautiful in autumn. Each fall, the hillside is covered in golden daisies, mingling with the surrounding autumn leaves to create a stunning natural landscape. In addition to the scenery, the park also features historical sites from the Baekje Dynasty, adding a touch of culture and history to the area. Walking along the Dream Village Lake and riverside paths, you can experience nature's beauty while enjoying the colourful falling leaves.

4. Seokchon Lake

4. Seokchon Lake
4. Seokchon Lake
Photograph: Clement

Seokchon Lake surrounds Lotte World, with cherry blossom trees lining the lakeside paths. During autumn, the area transforms into a beautiful maple scenery. Be sure to head over to the Seoul Sky observation deck located at the top of the nearby Lotte World Tower to take in panoramic views of Seoul. 

Advertising

5. Namsan Park and N Seoul Tower

5. Namsan Park and N Seoul Tower
5. Namsan Park and N Seoul Tower
Photograph: Kenneth Bastian

Namsan Park in Seoul is a classic spot to admire autumn foliage. The maple and ginkgo trees transform the area into vibrant shades of red and gold through the seasons, and if you make your way up to N Seoul Tower, you’ll be rewarded with sweeping vistas of the entire city. For those who prefer to do it with ease, taking the cable car is a fantastic option.

If you’re in the mood for a touch of luxury, consider staying at one of the five-star hotels nearby, such as the Grand Hyatt Seoul, The Shilla Seoul, or Millennium Hilton Seoul. These hotels are renowned for their stunning views of Namsan, and on crisp autumn mornings, you can pull back the curtains to a scenic view that will leave you in awe.

6. Hwadam Botanic Garden

6. Hwadam Botanic Garden
6. Hwadam Botanic Garden
Photograph: Courtesy Korea Tourism Organization

Just a 40-minute drive from Seoul, Hwadam Botanic Garden is a hugely popular eco-friendly arboretum, especially during the autumn season. Located in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, this park is simply mesmerising as the maple and ginkgo trees don their red and yellow attire. With over 4,300 plant species, the garden invites you to meander along its winding paths and soak in the beauty of nature in fall.

One of the park's highlights is the monorail train, which allows guests to glide through the densest areas of foliage, offering an aerial view of the dreamy autumn scenery. Do note that it can get quite crowded during peak season, so be sure to book your tickets in advance.

Advertising

Extra tips

Extra tips
Extra tips
Photograph: Miu.C

1. Know the best viewing times: The autumn foliage season varies across different regions in South Korea, typically progressing from north to south. Mountain areas often see leaves change colour earlier than urban areas. The exact timing can also be affected by the weather, so keep an eye on local forecasts to avoid missing the peak season. 

2. Avoid crowds: Popular autumn spots can get very crowded on weekends and holidays, so it's best to visit on weekdays to avoid the crowds.

3. Dress appropriately: Temperatures in South Korea tend to fluctuate during fall, so it's a good idea to carry a light jacket with you. Comfortable walking shoes are also recommended since leaf-viewing usually involves a lot of walking. 

4. Use local map apps: Google Maps might not be as user-friendly in South Korea as in other countries. For the most accurate maps, subway, and bus information, downloading Naver Map or Kakao Map.

5. Have a translation tool handy: While many young people may speak decent English, it is not as common in smaller towns. Downloading Google Translate or Naver's Papago translation app can be helpful, particularly since Papago is more accurate for Korean translations.

6. Book in advance: Many popular autumn attractions may have ticket limitations during peak season, and opening hours can vary. Buying tickets in advance or checking relevant websites beforehand can help make your trip smoother.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.