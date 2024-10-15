1. Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, and Deoksugung
If you’re heading to Seoul between October and November, a stroll around the grand palaces is an absolute must. With hanbok rental shops aplenty nearby, you can don a traditional outfit and explore the ancient grounds feeling like you've stepped back in time. Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, and Deoksugung are especially stunning during fall, with their lush trees turning into a canvas of autumn colours. For that perfect Instagram snap, look no further than the maple-lined paths outside Gyeongbokgung, the Secret Garden at Changdeokgung (tickets required), and the picturesque stone wall path at Deoksugung, famously featured in the K-drama Goblin.