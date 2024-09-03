Subscribe
7 Reasons why the American Express Platinum Card is your ultimate travel companion

From first-class lounges to unique travel experiences, experience a lifestyle of luxury and convenience wherever you go

In a world where travel is more than just a getaway, having the right tools at your disposal can make all the difference. The American Express Platinum Card is not just a credit card; it’s your passport to a realm of exclusive experiences and benefits wherever you may go. Whether you're a seasoned jet-setter or planning your first international adventure, this card is designed to enhance every aspect of your journey. From luxurious airport lounges to travel insurance, discover how the American Express Platinum Card can transform your travels into extraordinary experiences.

2. Exclusive perks at hotels across the globe

Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto

With the American Express Platinum Card, your trip will get an instant upgrade through the Fine Hotels + Resorts (FHR) programme, offering benefits at over 1,300 hotels around the world. Whether it’s a quick weekend trip to Shenzhen, a well-deserved break to beloved neighbouring countries like Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Bali, or a wondrous exploration around Europe, there’s something for everyone.

When booking through FHR, you'll unlock a range of benefits that’ll make your holiday all the more special – a 12pm check-in means more time to relax, while a one-category room upgrade (when available) gives you that extra touch of luxury. You’ll also be able to savour daily breakfast for two, and enjoy a US$100 credit for dining or spa treatments. Plus, with complimentary Wi-Fi and guaranteed 4pm check-out, you can truly unwind. You might even land yourself a special offer such as a complimentary third night when you book your stay for at least three nights! We can’t think of a better way to pamper yourself at a luxurious hotel than with great deals.

3. Relax in style with airport lounge access

Photograph: Courtesy American Express

As an American Express Platinum Card Member, you’ll gain access to over 1,400 airport lounges in 140 countries (and counting)! Forget those crowded terminals and enjoy the luxury of relaxing in exclusive spaces like The Centurion Lounge, International American Express Lounges, Delta Sky Club, Airspace, Escape Lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges, and Priority Pass. These lounges offer a serene escape where you can recharge and just switch off before your flight.

4. Safe travels with complimentary insurance

Photograph: Getty Images

Travel should be all about exploration, not stress. That’s why the American Express Platinum Card offers complimentary travel insurance with coverage of up to HK$4,000,000 for travel accidents and HK$1,000,000 for medical assistance. No matter if it’s unexpected medical expenses or trip cancellations, you and your family are well-protected. And if your luggage decides to take a detour or a flight delay interrupts your plans, you’re also covered for lost baggage and missed departures. With these protections in your corner, you can focus on simply enjoying your adventures.

5. Make the most of your travel budget

Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto

Whether you're eyeing a cosy staycation or mapping out your next big trip, American Express Travel Online will make your next getaway a whole lot easier. As a Platinum Basic Card Member, you can enjoy an annual statement credit of up to HK$2,200 for pre-paid hotel and car rental bookings made through the American Express Travel Online platform. Simply enrol with your Basic Platinum Card and start booking now to take advantage of this benefit. 

What’s more, card members will be treated to an annual HK$2,000 in dining credits to indulge at over 1,400 restaurants across 20 countries worldwide, perfect for curious palates to explore the finest local fare no matter where they are in the world. With a wide selection of hotels, car rental partners, and exceptional dining options, you can secure your travel plans while enjoying great savings!

6. Unlock elite status with complimentary memberships

Photograph: Courtesy Marriott Bonvoy

As an American Express Platinum Card Member, you can get VIP treatments with complimentary memberships to top hotel and car rental loyalty programmes like Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, and Radisson Rewards. These elite statuses bring a host of perks: think room upgrades, faster points accumulation, complimentary breakfasts, exclusive discounts, and late checkouts. It’s like having a backstage pass to a world of travel benefits, making every stay more rewarding and enjoyable.

7. Shopping sprees with No-Worries Guarantee

Photograph: Jenny Leung

When you travel, the last thing you want to worry about is whether your purchases are protected. So it’s a good thing that the American Express Platinum Card has a No-Worries Guarantee to provide you with peace of mind on your shopping spree.

With 45 days of coverage, any eligible item you buy is insured against accidental damage or theft. Changed your mind about that souvenir? The return guarantee allows you to send eligible items back to American Express within 30 days. And, if you discover an identical item at a lower price within 14 days of purchase, the price protection will refund you the difference of up to HK$2,500. Plus, shoppers will be able to enjoy an extended warranty that adds an extra year to the original manufacturer’s warranty of one to three years.

Your passport to unforgettable adventures

The American Express Platinum Card is your ultimate travel sidekick, and for an annual fee of HK$9,500 – which, in return, will give you a limited-time sign-up bonus of up to HK$10,400 credit – it packs a serious punch. Kick off your journey with HK$600 in statement credits just for completing your online application and first transaction. Spend HK$15,000 in the first three months to earn an additional HK$1,600 in credits, and if you hit HK$50,000, you’ll receive a whopping HK$4,000 in statement credits. With all these perks up for grabs, it’s basically like the Platinum Card is paying for itself. Don’t miss out on this opportunity and visit americanexpress.com to sign up now!

 

 

Once the application is submitted and approved, the paid annual fee of HK$9,500 will not be refunded. Cardmembers who paid the annual fee and holding valid Platinum Card accounts with good standing and not overdue will be eligible for the above Online Bonus and Welcome Bonuses. American Express reserves the right not to offer any bonus of Welcome Rewards to Cardmembers who fail to fulfil the above conditions without prior notice.

If the Basic Cardmember has transferred / redeemed the Membership Rewards points partially or in full from the Welcome Bonus and Online Bonus, and cancels The Platinum Card within 12 months of Card issuance, American Express reserves the right to debit the prevailing annual fee of HK$9,500 from such Cardmember’s account. Should any dispute arise, the decision of American Express shall be final.

