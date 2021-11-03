Hong Kong
Oceania Vista – Grand Dining Room
Photograph: Courtesy Oceania Vista Oceania Vista grand dining room

Explore the world in luxury with Oceania Cruises’ newest ship Vista

The best way to celebrate a post-quarantine world? Sail across the ocean!

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Connexus Travel
If there’s anything the past year has taught us, it’s that ‘seizing the day’ is now more important than ever. And what better way to ‘carpe diem’ than booking a luxurious cruise? Get ready to pick out your vacation leaves from work, as Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading culinary-and-destination-focused cruise lines, in partnership with Connexus Travel (the first travel agent to register in Hong Kong with over 70 years of travel management experience and an exclusive member of the leading travel network Virtuoso), just unveiled the inaugural season voyages for its newest ship, Vista. 

All-out luxury, all on-board
Photograph: Courtesy Oceania Vista

All-out luxury, all on-board

Vista has a crew of 800 and accommodates 1,200 guests – that’s two attentive crew members for every three guests! Further attention to personalized service is given with each dining experience (all included in the base cruise fare): Oceania Cruises is known for serving ‘The Finest Cuisine at Sea’ and Vista lives up to that with 12 dining options and four new concepts. The ship also has eight bars, lounges, entertainment venues, as well as a library in Ralph Lauren Home furnishings. Passengers can also visit the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center or the Aquamar Spa Terrace for much-needed rest and relaxation. Those who want to learn new skills can join the hands-on cooking classes at the Culinary Centre and Culinary Discovery Tours, and get first-hand experience in exploring markets for ingredients and cooking delicious meals with master chefs. 

Luxe comfort is the standard at Vista, and it’s evident in their spacious residential-style staterooms complete with verandas where guests can enjoy their own private outdoor space with sweeping ocean views. All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers; the Owner’s, Vista, and Oceania Suites are equipped with soaking tubs; and the Palatial Owner’s Suites and top-of-the-ship Library is fully styled in Ralph Lauren Home. Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms were added exclusively for solo travellers – an Oceania first!

A trip to remember
Photograph: Courtesy Oceania Vista

A trip to remember

Vista’s inaugural season commences in April 2023, with 18 voyages spanning more than 24 countries across four continents. The gala maiden voyage sails from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023, and will sail to boutique and marquee destinations across Europe. Needless to say, Vista offers a wide selection of itineraries to choose from, which feature off-the-beaten-path adventures in places like Port-Vendres and Bodrum to overnight stays in Bordeaux and New York City.

Unsure of which itinerary to book? Try the ‘Mediterranean Visions’ voyage (May 6, 2023, for 14 days,) where one gets to explore the Iberian and Italian peninsulas, starting in Lisbon and ending with an overnight stay in Venice. Stroll along the winding cobbled streets and explore medieval alleys in Porto Alto, Portugal, visit the Cathedral Saint Sauveur and explore the  beautiful Baroque city of Aix-en-Provence in France, and wander in the historical century-old Palazzo Reale and take lots of pictures with Naples bay as a backdrop in southern Italy. 

Photograph: Josh Lewis/Oceania Vista

Or go on an ‘Adriatic Enchantment’ journey (July 5, 2023, 10 days,) which sails through the Ionian and Adriatic Seas. The trip starts in the picturesque city of Mykonos, ending with an overnight stay in Venice. Here, visitors can get lost in the narrow streets of Plaka, the oldest neighbourhood in Athens, Greece; shop for Turkish delights and exotic spices at Misir Carsisi (Egyptian Bazaar) – one of the oldest covered bazaars in İstanbul, Turkey; and marvel at the 15th-century Gothic architectural masterpiece that is Basilica dei Frari located at the heart of the San Polo district in Venice, Italy.

And then there’s the ‘Panama Canal Adventure’ (Miami to Los Angeles, October 16, 2023, 16 days; or Los Angeles to Miami, November 3, 2023, 16 days), which uncovers a sun-kissed world that features highlights of the Caribbean and the Pacific, from the majestic reefs of Grand Cayman Islands to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Antigua, Guatemala. Explore the historic old quarter Casco Viejo, in Panama City; sip on refreshing cocktails while lounging on the golden, sandy beaches in Acapulco, Mexico; and be transported back in time to the Spanish Colonial Cartagena in Colombia. 

Ready those passports, as Vista’s Inaugural Season voyages are now available to book through Connexus Travel. Selected itineraries include pre-paid gratuities with Virtuoso and special offers that can also be combined with free shore excursions, beverage package, or shipboard credit, for extra flexibility during your vacation. E-mail cruise@connexustravel.com or send a message via WhatsApp to 9387 2572 to book your vacation now! Bon voyage!

