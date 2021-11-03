Explore the world in luxury with Oceania Cruises’ newest ship Vista

All-out luxury, all on-board

Vista has a crew of 800 and accommodates 1,200 guests – that’s two attentive crew members for every three guests! Further attention to personalized service is given with each dining experience (all included in the base cruise fare): Oceania Cruises is known for serving ‘The Finest Cuisine at Sea’ and Vista lives up to that with 12 dining options and four new concepts. The ship also has eight bars, lounges, entertainment venues, as well as a library in Ralph Lauren Home furnishings. Passengers can also visit the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center or the Aquamar Spa Terrace for much-needed rest and relaxation. Those who want to learn new skills can join the hands-on cooking classes at the Culinary Centre and Culinary Discovery Tours, and get first-hand experience in exploring markets for ingredients and cooking delicious meals with master chefs.

Luxe comfort is the standard at Vista, and it’s evident in their spacious residential-style staterooms complete with verandas where guests can enjoy their own private outdoor space with sweeping ocean views. All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers; the Owner’s, Vista, and Oceania Suites are equipped with soaking tubs; and the Palatial Owner’s Suites and top-of-the-ship Library is fully styled in Ralph Lauren Home. Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms were added exclusively for solo travellers – an Oceania first!