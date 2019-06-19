Boasting fantastic facilities that range from private resting rooms, showers, internet workstations, as well as massage services, the 24-hour Plaza Premium Lounge is the perfect place for you to kick back before a long flight. Enjoy the lounge's seasonal made-to-order entrees, hors d'oeuvres, and dessert delicacies, while your mini-travellers feast on classic favourites such as pancakes with scrambled eggs served with syrup, mixed berries, and whipped cream. Unwind with a glass of cocktail, or a tea mocktail along with a refreshing summer mocktail for your little one before you board.
Hong Kong International Airport Plaza Premium Lounge
Time Out says
HKG’s luxury airport lounge takes care of travellers’ needs, whether a refreshing shower, delicious meal or a massage
Details
- Address:
- 7/F, Departure Level, Terminal 1
- Hong Kong International Airport
- 1 Sky Plaza Road
- Lantau Island
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2261 2612
- Transport:
- Airport MTR station
- Price:
- $580 (two hours)
- Opening hours:
- Daily 24 hours
