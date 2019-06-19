Hong Kong
Hong Kong International Airport Plaza Premium Lounge

  • Travel
  • Chek Lap Kok
Hong Kong International Airport Plaza Premium Lounge
HKG’s luxury airport lounge takes care of travellers’ needs, whether a refreshing shower, delicious meal or a massage

Boasting fantastic facilities that range from private resting rooms, showers, internet workstations, as well as massage services, the 24-hour Plaza Premium Lounge is the perfect place for you to kick back before a long flight. Enjoy the lounge's seasonal made-to-order entrees, hors d'oeuvres, and dessert delicacies, while your mini-travellers feast on classic favourites such as pancakes with scrambled eggs served with syrup, mixed berries, and whipped cream. Unwind with a glass of cocktail, or a tea mocktail along with a refreshing summer mocktail for your little one before you board.

Details

Address:
7/F, Departure Level, Terminal 1
Hong Kong International Airport
1 Sky Plaza Road
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2261 2612
Transport:
Airport MTR station
Price:
$580 (two hours)
Opening hours:
Daily 24 hours
