Hotel Diaries: Runway Dreams with the Sheraton Tung Chung
A simulated travel experience to go behind the scenes with Hong Kong Airlines and explore the science and secrets of in-flight meals
When’s the last time you hopped onto a plane and tucked into a meal high up in the sky? Yes, travelling freely seems like a distant memory to us too. But thankfully, there is a string of hotels in Hong Kong drumming up some creative staycation ideas to bring new experiences to Hongkongers that can’t travel right this moment. The Sheraton Hong Kong in Tung Chung is doing just that with a Runway Dreams weekend staycation that explores the world of plane food with airline caterer, Gate Gourmet, and then get up close and personal with pilots and cabin crew from Hong Kong Airlines. Intrigued, and really rather curious about the plane food(!), we booked ourselves in to check it out. Read on for the full experience.
First impressions
Upon entering the second Sheraton in Hong Kong, it officially opened its doors in December 2020, the well-known business hotel vibes hit you instantly. The lobby is vast with high ceilings and a buzz of activity emanates the space in a familiar manner. The Sheraton Tung Chung, however, feels a little warmer than its counterparts elsewhere in the world. That’ll be why it appeals to all groups of people then, with a mix of hotel guests ranging from single travellers to couples, and plenty of families and friends, checking in at the same time.
Located in the hub of restaurants, bars and shops of T-Bay near the airport in Tung Chung, you might forget that you’re on Lantau Island. But then you’ll look out the window and see lush views of the mountain and sea, and catch the odd plane in the air. The hotel is also in close proximity to the Hong Kong Macau-Zhuhai Bridge, Citygate Malls, The Big Buddha, Ngong Ping, and Disneyland along with some of the best hiking trails and beaches that the city has to offer. All of which help make you feel you are away from the city and on holiday.
Services and amenities
There are a ton of amenities at the Sheraton Tung Chung, including four dining options, a fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool, car and bike rental, florist, and even a hair salon, but the highlight for us has definitely got to be the open-air bar deck at Sunset Grill. Not only is the restaurant interior stunning, but the deck is a fantastic way to while away the evenings with a cocktail, or three, in hand. The menu features grilled meats and seafood, but it was a crab salad and mac and cheese that stood out for us. Other restaurants include their Chinese restaurant Yue, which is good overall with classic Cantonese dishes that both locals and hotel guests were happy to eat. The breakfast buffet at Cafe Lantau is satisfactory but the food available at the executive lounge, however, left a lot to be desired.
The pool is expectedly a little busy with mostly young families splashing around, so if that’s not for you then I would suggest spending some time in the executive lounge and enjoy the complimentary light bites, coffee, wine, and beers instead. The service here was excellent with attentive staff that gave us tips on the restaurants, when the cocktail hour is, and how to beat the heaving crowds at the breakfast buffet. The secret is to sit in the lounge, bring the food back and dine there instead.
The room
The executive ocean view suite we stayed in is a clean, comfy and spacious 495sq ft room with wrap-around windows, a king bed, a separate living room area with cable TV, a coffee machine and mini-fridge, and a double vanity bathroom with a walk-in rain shower and bathtub. The interior, with its muted greys and pop of lime green, is contemporary but modest, apart from the marble-clad bathroom that is, which also has refillable bath and body products from Gilchrist & Soames. The view, albeit a little cluttered with some construction in the area, is lovely. Open all the blinds and you’ll be blasted with a bright ocean scene, and through some windows, you’ll even get a view of Hong Kong International airport.
The experience
The Runway Dreams staycation is all about going behind the scenes of the travel experience. So, on the first day, we went to learn the secrets of making an inflight meal with airline caterer Gate Gourmet. This means going into the kitchen, observing the preparation process, and plating your own meal before eating it. This experience is highly educational and is designed for people who are curious about in-flight meals. Did you know that these caterers who used to make about 20,000 in-flight meals a day are now only making as low as 20 to 30?
The second day took us to the Hong Kong Airlines training academy. This tour is a lot more family-friendly and designed for those who have an interest in becoming a pilot or air steward. Our tour was full of families and lots of young children giggling with excitement. On this day, you’ll be able to view their state-of-the-art aviation training facilities, including a swimming pool with life rafts, escape slides, a mock-up room of a cabin, and an advanced flight simulator. You’ll get the full low down on the service and safety training that all Hong Kong Airlines flight staff would have to go through. Aviation enthusiasts are no doubt going to love this experience.
Final thoughts
The stay at the Sheraton Hong Kong in Tung Chung is a comfortable one. The hotel is still quite new and modern in design, with staff that are well trained and genuinely friendly, especially in the executive lounge.. I think this is a great hotel for families and friends. Thanks to the ample amount of space and amenities, the bases of food and entertainment are all covered. Plus, they have a bunch of packages and offers which make the decision pretty easy. I would come back and maybe rent bikes for a different, maybe more active, staycation here.
Recommended offer
The Runway Dreams starts from $4,400 for two nights and includes transfers to and from Hong Kong Airlines training academy and Gate Gourmet; $1,000 dining credits; and buffet breakfast for two in Cafe Lantau.
The hotel does provide a range of other experiential packages, from a kid’s summer academy stay to a family farmcation to an in-depth Lantau Island tour and more, so you’ll likely find something for every kind of staycationer.
If you’d like to book, or check out the other packages, visit marriott.com.