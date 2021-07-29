There are a ton of amenities at the Sheraton Tung Chung, including four dining options, a fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool, car and bike rental, florist, and even a hair salon, but the highlight for us has definitely got to be the open-air bar deck at Sunset Grill. Not only is the restaurant interior stunning, but the deck is a fantastic way to while away the evenings with a cocktail, or three, in hand. The menu features grilled meats and seafood, but it was a crab salad and mac and cheese that stood out for us. Other restaurants include their Chinese restaurant Yue, which is good overall with classic Cantonese dishes that both locals and hotel guests were happy to eat. The breakfast buffet at Cafe Lantau is satisfactory but the food available at the executive lounge, however, left a lot to be desired.

The pool is expectedly a little busy with mostly young families splashing around, so if that’s not for you then I would suggest spending some time in the executive lounge and enjoy the complimentary light bites, coffee, wine, and beers instead. The service here was excellent with attentive staff that gave us tips on the restaurants, when the cocktail hour is, and how to beat the heaving crowds at the breakfast buffet. The secret is to sit in the lounge, bring the food back and dine there instead.