Guests can also take advantage of special offers available across all of the hotel’s restaurants, each boasting stunning harbour views. Enjoy a 20 percent discount on your entire bill if your legal name includes any of the letters A, L, T, I, R, A or 新、濠、鋒. All you need to do is simply mention the promotion when making your reservation and present your government-issued ID or legal travel documents for verification on the day of your visit. This deal is only available from now to October 31!