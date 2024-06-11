Not to be confused with the Effra pub down the road, this Effra is a charming old working men's club that is now used for a variety of gigs, club nights, ping pong, darts, quizzes and roasts on Sundays. It's also home to one of the best deals in town: From 12-7pm every Monday to Friday, pints and glasses of wine are £4.50. Bargain.
From themed bars to secluded cocktail dens and cute spots for natural wine, small plates and nibbles, Brixton has a little bit of everything for its many night owls. Discover hidden gems and rowdy dance party locations from the local area as well as cocktails shaken every which way in our selection of the very best bars in Brixton, Herne Hill and the surrounding neighbourhoods.
