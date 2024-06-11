An alchemist’s laboratory of tinctures, potions and spirits dominates the tiny and sometimes frenetic front room at Shrub & Shutter, a cocktail bar on Coldharbour Lane. Puns are used with abandon on the drinks list – gimmicky though this may be, the cocktails are expertly made and will wake you up big time when paired with the bar’s expertly curated soundtrack. They are as proud of their small plates and smoked BBQ meats as they are of their vinyl DJ sets.