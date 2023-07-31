London
Lyaness
Lyaness

The best bars in Waterloo

Swerve the rush hour chaos and dive into the best bars in Waterloo for after-work drinks or pre-train pints

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
Why battle your way through the crowds at the obvious spots – here’s the inside track on the best bars in Waterloo. Escape to rooftop bars with banging views high up above the rush hour frenzy or dive into basement cocktail joints where happy hours and pop bangers on the stereo guarantee to get the party started. Or if you’re just after a civilised pint before your train, there’s craft beer galore. Get to work on our list of Waterloo’s best bars and why not check out the best restaurants in the area and neighbouring South Bank, too.

RECOMMENDED: Find more fun nearby in our Waterloo area guide.

The best bars in Waterloo

Lyaness
Photograph: James McDonald

1. Lyaness

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • South Bank
  • price 3 of 4

Most people embrace the mantra ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ Not Mr Lyan. London’s leading mixologist has built up bars only to tear them down – take Lyaness, which replaces the world-renowned Dandelyan. The powder-blue makeover adds freshness, but the real overhaul is saved for the menu: seven newly created ingredients feature, with three different drinks made from each. 

Read review
Book online
Scootercaffe
Photograph: Darren Sullivan

2. Scootercaffe

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Waterloo

Scootercaffè brews its coffees in a strikingly retro 1957 Faema espresso machine and it's vibe is old-school Italian, open late and serving beer, wine and spirits to a crowd who love its cult status and settling in for the night on mismatched vintage furniture. A proper institution and we love it. 

Read more
Bar Elba
Sebastian Barros

3. Bar Elba

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Waterloo
  • price 2 of 4

Welcome to party island, a rooftop bar with a rather loose Napoleon theme. It's a buzzy oasis and the ideal place from which to wait out the rush hour. With fairy lights, communal benches and a sizeable cocktail list (frosé included), this rooftop bar is more about the (bona)party than the nineteenth-century military leader.

Read review
Book online
Vaulty Towers

4. Vaulty Towers

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Café bars
  • Waterloo

Part pub, part theatrical production, this boozer is owned by the brains behind The Vaults (the arts company in the tunnels under Waterloo station) – and you can tell. The place is littered with humungous props that whisper of onstage antics. Sup on Negronis and boozy lychee slushies. Fun with a capital F.

Read review
BFI Bar
Photograph: BFI Southbank / Time Out

5. BFI Bar

  • Restaurants
  • South Bank

The back of this joint is always busy with a mix of cinephiles and other revellers who’ve realised that the British Film Institute is the best place to drink on the South Bank. In a roomy space decked out in kitchen-sink fashion with an artful jumble of furnishings, the efficient staff serve beers and decent wines at slightly above-average prices, plus food from a decent list of snacks and pizzas.

Read more
12th Knot

6. 12th Knot

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Hotel bars
  • South Bank
  • price 3 of 4

This chic rooftop bar has one of the best views in town, with a terrace overlooking St Paul’s and DJs to lure sophisticated after-workers and Friday night socialites. Inside is just as blingy, and the drinks are skillfully mixed. Grab a champagne cocktail at sunset to feel like you’re living your best life.

Read review
Book online
Queen Elizabeth Roof Garden Bar & Café

7. Queen Elizabeth Roof Garden Bar & Café

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • South Bank

This rooftop allotment/woodland/wildflower meadow (tended to by volunteers) is packed for sunny lunchtimes, but choose it for a tipple, too. Food and drink come from a smart wooden bar area. Things stay civilised, with a slightly otherworldly vibe. Perfect for a sundowner as the world passes by down below.

Read review
Tonight Josephine

8. Tonight Josephine

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Waterloo
  • price 2 of 4

Tonight Josephine, a tiny basement bar in Waterloo proper, wants your night out to become a photo shoot. Bask in its Insta-ready glow and catch the vibes from motivational messages on the walls, like: ‘Why the fuck can’t I have fun all the time?’. Cocktails are equally brash and sugary sweet. Bring a gaggle and get down to ‘90s pop.

Read review
Waterloo Tap

9. Waterloo Tap

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Waterloo
  • price 2 of 4

Sister pub to the Euston Tap, this craft beer haven is also very close to a station. But this outpost is housed in a hip railway arch. The beer selection is British-focused, with the North especially well represented. The 20-strong keg selection (plus six on cask) is presented on big TV screens either side of the bar – compelling viewing indeed.

Read review
Skylon Bar
Hayley Harrison / Time Out

10. Skylon Bar

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • South Bank

Pass through the Royal Festival Hall foyer and head on up. Skylon is a blend of contemporary style and retro chic, and it makes terrific use of its cathedral ceilings and vast windows, which afford views of river, skyline and people on the move. In the middle of the room, surrounded by restaurant tables, is a cocktail oasis serving both classics and signature drinks.

Read review
