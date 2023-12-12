Covent Garden boasts an excellent array of pubs ranging from traditional taverns to modern and flashy booze temples to craft beer hotspots. The area is home to one of London’s oldest pubs, too and many of the boozers in this list are mainstays within the capital’s drinking scene – from the trusty Harp to knick-knack-filled Cross Keys. Navigate them all with our list of WC2’s best watering holes – and then why not check out one of Covent Garden's best restaurants?

RECOMMENDED: The top 50 pubs in London.