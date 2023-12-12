London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Cross Keys
Photograph: Jess Hand

The best pubs in Covent Garden

In need of a refreshing pint in the middle of town? Check out the best pubs in Covent Garden

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
Advertising

Covent Garden boasts an excellent array of pubs ranging from traditional taverns to modern and flashy booze temples to craft beer hotspots. The area is home to one of London’s oldest pubs, too and many of the boozers in this list are mainstays within the capital’s drinking scene – from the trusty Harp to knick-knack-filled Cross Keys. Navigate them all with our list of WC2’s best watering holes – and then why not check out one of Covent Garden's best restaurants

RECOMMENDED: The top 50 pubs in London

The best pubs in Covent Garden

Cross Keys
Photograph: Jess Hand

1. Cross Keys

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Covent Garden
  • price 1 of 4

You’ll always spy a smoking-and-drinking crowd at the foot of this pub on the pavement, such is its popularity. Peek inside the flower-fringed window to see a cosy, age-old pub decked out in ancient copper utensils and with a line-up of mass-produced ales and lagers. One of the most perfectly pub experiences you’ll get in the West End.

Read review
Coach and Horses
Photograph: Jess Hand

2. Coach and Horses

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Covent Garden

Situated directly opposite the Royal Opera House just round the corner from the tourist haven of Covent Garden Piazza, this cosy and carpeted one-room Irish pub manages to stay largely off the beaten track thanks to its hidden sidestreet location. A tiny kitchen churns out hot roast beef sarnies to a clientele of friendly old geezers, and a sign by the door proudly boasts that The Irish Post once voted its Guinness as the best in Britain. Which is surely worth investigating at the very least.

Read more
Advertising
Lamb & Flag
Lamb and Flag

3. Lamb & Flag

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Covent Garden
  • price 1 of 4

This alleyway has seen some sights over the years – the pub once hosted bare-knuckle-fights – but the most you get these days at one of London’s oldest pubs is puzzled tourists sipping pints of Bombardier. The Lamb & Flag is a traditional place for lager and a ploughman’s lunch and is perfectly tucked away from the lost crowds near Leicester Square.

Read review
The Harp
Photograph: Jael Marschner

4. The Harp

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Covent Garden
  • price 1 of 4

Despite being taken over by Fuller’s, The Harp is still recognised as a real ale haven bang in the middle of town. Stumble up from Trafalgar Square and find its pretty stained-glass exterior. It’s like a church for ale-ficionados, who say praise to those pints as well as interesting ciders and perries.

Read review
Advertising

5. Lowlander

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Covent Garden

If you’re not after the trad pub experience in the centre of town, come over all continental at Lowlander, a brightly logoed and Benelux-themed beer bar. Chow down on mussels and drink Dutch and Belgian beer options from 15 taps served in half-pint measures of two-pint jugs.

Read review
Craft Beer Company

6. Craft Beer Company

  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • Covent Garden
  • price 2 of 4

A bar chain that helped put ‘craft beer’ on everyone’s lips both literally and figuratively, the Covent Garden branch is the one with the widest selection of brews from around the world. With 30 keg lines and 15 cask pumps, as well as the typically astounding selection by the bottle, you should probably arrive thirsty and curious.

Read more
Advertising
The Porterhouse
© Rob Greig

7. The Porterhouse

  • Bars and pubs
  • Covent Garden

This gleaming hostelry with a busy terrace does a fine line in international beers and hearty fare. Underpinning it all are draught stouts and ales shipped over from Dublin parent company Porterhouse Brewing Company. So you can have a bit of the craic in the middle of Covent Garden.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.