Restaurants in Covent Garden

Looking for a bite in central London? Browse our pick of the best Covent Garden restaurants for a meal a cut above the rest
Covent Garden is so rammed with restaurants that decision fatigue can easily threaten the quality of your dinner. But rest easy: we’ve compiled a list of the best eateries in the area, from cutting-edge spots and classy counter joints to party-ready and casual hangouts, with pre-theatre favourites and cheap eats in among them. Think of it as your Theatreland bucket list.
Balthazar
The hype surrounding its launch has long subsided, but this polished tribute to the ultimate French brasserie is still charged with dynamite je ne sais quoi from leisurely breakfast through to late-night nibbles. It’s got good pedigree, see: owner Keith McNally made the NYC original the place to be, and backed up the London buzz with a menu of treat-yourself French fancies, from escargots sizzling in garlicky butter, to Dover sole meunière and towering rhubarb soufflé.
The Barbary
You know those people who languish in the shadow of their elder sibling? In that respect, The Barbary is more of a Miliband – it whisked away the ‘hottest-seat-in-town’ crown from 2014’s Palomar, over in Soho, when it launched. It echoes Barrafina, with its counter dining, convivial buzz and (sob!) no reservations, but its dishes are plucked from Africa’s Barbary Coast – must-orders include the slow-braised, robata-grilled octopus and the oozing knafeh dessert. Take your brother (if you’re still speaking to him).
Barrafina
To see and be seen in Covent Garden, a stool at the counter of this well-appointed corner site is a must. This is tapas the way they do them in Spain (Barcelona, to be precise). The surroundings are shiny (all mirrors and marble); the cooking is choreographed under your nose, with dishes passed over to you as they’re ready; and every bite is market fresh, admirably authentic and utterly delicious. You’ll have to queue, but it’s time well invested.
Barrafina Drury Lane
Calling Barrafina a ‘tapas bar’ is like calling Ryan Gosling a ‘good-looking guy’ – the words don’t quite convey how extraordinary it (and indeed, he) is. Luckily for anyone heading to Covent Garden, two of the chain’s three branches occupy the same postcode (if only there were a similar supply of Goslings). At Drury Lane, the Barrafina calling cards – expensive decor, counter seating, an open kitchen, and staggeringly good tapas – are enhanced with menu specials, vermouth cocktails and a terrace.
Bungatini
If you’re tired of the Berlusconi-themed cabaret shenanigans in Bunga Bunga’s basement bar, head upstairs to Bungatini – a straight-down-the-line, no-nonsense pizzeria with crowd-pleasing credentials. The decor comes with a contemporary edge (note the USB ports at every table), but the menu goes for rustic familiarity in a big way – pizzas with artisan toppings, bookended by antipasti and decadent homemade gelati. You can sip cocktails, too, without having to endure BB’s excesses.
Cafe Monico
Soho House Group has aimed its whimsical grand café squarely at tourists and theatregoers, who could be forgiven for thinking this spot has been around since London was overrun with Hansom cabs. It’s a beautifully aged (but recently landed) throwback to the belle époque, with chandeliers, wood panelling, and crisp-jacketed waiters carrying plates of Continental indulgence, from coq au vin and crab ravioli to Paris-Brest and panna cotta. Exec chef Rowley Leigh covers all bases at this confident crowd-pleaser.
Café Murano Covent Garden
The unbreakable Angela Hartnett is known for her don’t-sweat-it demeanour – consequently, her high-end restaurants offer a more relaxed, intimate style of fine dining. This Covent Garden offshoot of her Murano brand is the most laid-back yet. We’re not talking ‘rock-up-in-your-flip-flops’ relaxed, more ‘let’s-splash-out-on-a-posh-Italian-meal-without-feeling-talked-down-to’. So dress up, then wallow in the no-gimmicks luxury that is truffle arancini, game lasagne and caramel panna cotta.
Chick 'n' Sours
Even if you’ve scarfed more battered birds than you can shake a drumstick at since fried chicken took over London, we urge you to return to the frontline for pop-up veteran turned hats-off restaurateur Carl Clarke’s Chick ‘n’ Sours. Here, the meat is double-fried, Korean style, for super crunchy batter; Asian-style sauces add the perfect amount of zing and fire. The soundtrack is banging, the sours are a slam-dunk – it’s as much fun as you can have at dinner.
Dishoom
Ever since the original Covent Garden branch of this chain of Bombay-style Irani cafés jazz-handed onto the scene, subsequent Dishooms have been swiftly incorporated into Londoners’ little black books. That’s because this slick operation knows how to imbue everything it does with tongue-in-cheek fun. Expect bacon in a starring ‘roll’ (tee hee) at breakfast, snacky small plates with cheeky menu descriptions, ruby murrays that have never met a korma, and ‘pudding drinks’ such as a boozy chai version of affogato.
Farmstand
Delicious food. Sustainably sourced. Breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Don’t expect strawberries in December at Farmstand – a clean-lined minimalist diner inspired by the namesake roadside produce stalls of America’s Midwest. Unrefined, GM-free, sustainable and seasonal are its watchwords, and the food’s also healthy without shoving the ethos down people’s throats. Colourful salad boxes and trays are the big sellers, supported by liquid assets including cold-pressed juices, gluten-free lager and filtered water. They do takeaways and online deliveries too.
Tad
At first glance, the modestly named Tad seems indistinguishable from any other mid-range Turkish restaurant. Chefs standing in smoke flip meat on the grill, generic pictures of plants hang from the walls, and the tellies are tuned into nothing more exciting than whatever happens to be on ITV1. But the quality – and somewhat daunting enormity – of the food ensures customers keep coming back for more. The mezze starter for one could comfortably feed two, the chicken shish kebabs are perfectly chargrilled, and the Iskender kebab, a lamb doner slathered in hot tomato sauce and cold yoghurt, is an indulgent feast. Prices are reasonable and we're happy to see underrated Turkish wines on the menu - it's just a shame the waiting staff are a ‘tad’ grumpy.