13 awesome halloumi dishes for a squeaky cheese fix

As a halloumi-themed restaurant pops up in London this week, we ask our Time Out Tastemakers community to share their top spots for a taste of everyone's favourite salty cheese

Oli Baba's at Camden Kerb Market (pictured above)

‘The halloumi fries from Oli Baba’s stand at Camden Kerb Market. They’re crispy, fragrant and melty. The saltiness of the halloumi makes a heavenly match with the sauce and the tangy, refreshing pomegranate seeds. A must-try!’ Mei Mei

‘The halloumi with chargrilled aubergine, harissa, rocket, red onion and tahini burger at Mildreds. It’s yum and melts in your mouth.’ Sasha Abraham

Nanny Bill’s at Birthdays

‘Halloumi nuggets with chilli tomato jam from Nanny Bill’s at Birthdays in Dalston. I love the texture and sweetness of the nuggets – thick and full of flavour!’ Ioanna Laskari

I Falafel at Petticoat Lane Market

‘The falafel wrap with halloumi from I Falafel at Petticoat Lane Market, made by the fastest falafel man in town. It’s the best in London in my opinion – and ready in less than

12 seconds!’ Iza Kawecka

‘Avocado on sourdough toast with halloumi and fried eggs from Lundenwic in Aldwych. Genuinely the most delicious breakfast ever.’ Jenny Edwards

‘Halloumi fries with buffalo hot sauce at Lord Wargrave in Marylebone – they are awesome! It’s the sauce that makes them: it’s hot but has great flavour.’ Chloé Miller

The Athenian at Southbank Centre

‘There’s a Greek street food stall at the weekend food market behind the Royal Festival Hall that does an amazing halloumi souvlaki. Chunky, grilled halloumi strips wrapped in yummy flatbread that’s been brushed with olive oil and herbs. So good.’ Cristina Afonso

‘The halloumi hot meze from Arabica in Borough Market is to die for. The saltiness goes really well with the sweetness of the fig and sesame jam, so you get a cheesy taste explosion. It’s halloumi, but on another level.’ Dianne Hawthorne

‘The halloumi and butternut squash burger at The Breakfast Club. The crispiness of the halloumi and the creaminess of the squash make it

a really great alternative burger!’ Lucry Alfa

‘The Vincent in Hackney melds halloumi with sweet potato and beetroot in their delicious spiced fritters in the vedgeree dish. A perfect brunch option. Can I get a halle-ou-miiiii?’ Haley Weatherill

‘Anything with halloumi from Laffa at Flat Iron Square. Their wraps are amazing – so full of flavour and stuffed with ingredients. Delicious!’ LeeLee Seah

‘The halloumi pita wraps and salad bowls from Gourmet Goat in Borough Market have converted a few halloumi haters I know. The cheese has tons of flavour, especially with their sauces on top. None of that funky squeaky texture – it’s proper good stuff!’ Edward Tan

‘The grilled halloumi at Tabun Kitchen with black sesame and avocado. It’s salty, creamy and oh-so-divine.’ Chloe-Natasha Walden

