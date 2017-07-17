18 ace things to do in London this week

Try your hand at molecular cocktail-making, join a late-night weaving class or watch a rubber duck race! Have yourself a perfect week with the suggestions below.

CENTRAL

Peter Walsh

The Subculture Archives Present: Peter Walsh, The Subculture Archives, Thu, free. Experience Manchester in all its ‘Madchester’ glory at this talk with Mancunian rave photographer Peter Walsh.

Oxjam Bowie Night: We Can Be Heroes, The Royal George, TONIGHT, £5 donation. An evening of karaoke for Oxfam where you can take your favourite Bowie form.

‘Touch’, Soho Theatre, all week, £16-£26. Brutally perceptive new relationship comedy from the team team behind ‘Fleabag’.

NORTH

Jennifer Tee: Let it Come Down

Jennifer Tee: ‘Let It Come Down’, Camden Arts Centre, from Tue, free. For her solo show, Jennifer Tee, a Netherlands artist with Chinese-Indonesian heritage, has dipped into the bloody well of ‘Macbeth’.

Molecular Cocktailing, Drink Shop & Do, Wed, £28. Slurp-happy students will each create three delicious cocktails with coordinating molecular garnishes.

‘Streetscapes’, Finsbury Tower, Wed-Sun, free. See a photo investigation into urban living at an exhibition of our city’s changing environments, curated by The Photographic Angle.

EAST

Woke… But Then Make It Fashion, Libreria, Thu, £4. Meet the founders of progressive fashion and politics magazine Cause & Effect as they discuss the challenges of creating a genuinely diverse product in a live conversation at Liberia bookshop.

Devendra Banhart, Hackney Empire, Tue, £25. The celebrated hobo-turned-wyrd folk/psych-pop maverick draws from his extensive back catalogue.

The London Loom Late Nights, The London Loom, Thu, £25. Get weaving after hours at The London Loom’s new series of late-night workshops. Strictly 18-plus, these are craft classes with an explicit edge.

Pop-up India, Proud East, all week, prices vary. Proud East’s latest pop-up celebrates the Asian subcontinent through a carefully curated series of events, workshops, art, live music, DJs and food.

SOUTH

Blink 182, The O2, Wed-Thu, prices vary. Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and new frontman Matt Skiba return to help thousands in their mid-twenties relive their pop-punk adolescence.

‘A Short Exhibition About Music Zines’, London College of Communication, until Fri, free. Experience the rough-and-ready essence of punk subculture and DIY publishing at an exhibition dedicated to five decades of music zines.

‘Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power’, Tate Modern, all week, £15. This exhibition flips the idea of ‘black art’ on its head, tracing an underlooked 20-year period of creative innovation among African-American artists.

WEST

Dragon Boat Regatta and Duck Race, Merchant Square, Thu, free/£3 donation. This year’s rowing race will be a stone’s throw from the brand new Floating Pocket Park and there’ll also be a rubber duck race for anyone who doesn’t fancy the oar-some action.

‘Bodies’, Royal Court Theatre, all week, £25, £12 Mondays. A hard-hitting, occasionally problematic drama about the ethical quandaries of the international baby trade

AND FINALLY

Check out… the latest film releases in London

Grab… tickets to London theatre shows

Book… gigs in London this week

BEST OF THE BLOG

A mindful triathlon is coming to London this September

Explore the highs and lows of urban living at the Museum of London

Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

London’s best ice creams rated by two children under ten