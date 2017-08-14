22 dreamy things to do in London this week

Pack Monday to Thursday full of fun with pop-up dinners, a roof party in Dalston, a hip hop pub quiz or a feminist film festival across town. Make your week count with these suggestions.

CENTRAL

Summer Tastefest, St Christopher’s Place, Tue-Thu, free entry. Roll up, roll up for a greedy British seaside holiday at this gannet-friendly micro food fest in St Christopher’s Place piazza.

Mary’s Living and Giving Charity Pop-Up, Liberty, Tue-Thu, prices vary. Get your mitts on pristine clothing, jewellery and footwear donated by the likes of Poppy Delevingne, Adwoa Aboah and Laura Bailey at this boutique charity sale.

Music Matters, Selfridges, Thu, £16-£23. Concerned by the dwindling number of independent music venues in the capital, Selfridges has decided to open its own in the basement of the store.

London Feminist Film Festival, various London venues, Thu, £11.50. The London Feminist Film Festival has paired up with the BFI to bring the capital the first independent film by a female Iranian director on its fortieth anniversary, ‘The Sealed Soil’, plus much more.

Bugged Out’s Little Bugger, The Social, Thu, £3. Electronic titans Bugged Out! are making weekends even longer, by giving Bugged Out!’s Little Bugger a weekly Thursday night spot at The Social.

Indian Treasures, Getty Images Gallery, all week, free. Mark the seventieth anniversary of Indian independence at the photo exhibition ‘Indian Treasures’, with images that capture some of the earliest photographic documentation of India.

NORTH

Mrs Orwell, © Samuel Taylor

Mermaid Crown DIY Workshop, Drink, Shop & Do, TONIGHT, from £35. DIY blogger Zen of www.hapinesswherever.com will show you how to make your own mermaid crown using shells, glitter, charms and other shipwrecked bric-à-brac.

‘Mrs Orwell’, Old Red Lion, Tue-Thu, £16-£18. Cressida Bonas stars in this interesting but slightly unconvincing account of George Orwell’s controversial second marriage.

EAST

Psychedelic Gong Bath, Round Chapel, TONIGHT, £9-£10. Grab a mat (or a sleeping bag) and lie back as a chorus of gongs, Himalayan singing bowls and overtone singing resound around you.

Barbarian Pop Up, Climpson’s Arch, Thu, £38. Barbarian bar will be serving up its original mix of Asian dishes in the curved underbelly of Climpson’s Arch for three days only.

Rinse Dalston Roof Party, Dalston Roof Park, Thu, free. Get ready to raise the roof as seminal electronic music station Rinse FM brings the ultimate roof party to Dalston.

XOYO 5th Birthday - Knxwledge, XOYO, Thu, £10-£20. The Mystic Bounce club night welcomes Stones Throw Records’ own, Knxwledge, for the second celebration of the fifth birthday series.

The Literary Hour, GreenHouse, Thu, £53-£59. Pull on your corduroys for a distinguished banquet with Mole, Ratty and co at ‘Toad Hall’, at The Literary Hour’s series of multi-sensory dinners inspired by ‘The Wind and the Willows’.

Spin Doctor’s Hip Hop Pub Quiz, The Book Club, Thu, £3 per player. Teams of hip hop heads will compete for prizes, as well as the coveted Champions’ Belt in this quiz based around MCs, DJs, producers, artists and albums.

SOUTH

The Place Is Here, South London Gallery, Tue-Thu, free. The title of this excellent show is taken from a work called ‘We Will Be’ (1983) by current Turner Prize nominee Lubaina Himid.

Zadie Xa, Pump House Gallery, Wed-Thu, free. If London is a melting pot, then Canadian artist Zadie Xa is turning up the heat and getting everything up to a rolling, bubbling boil.

Cooking Laundry Room pop-up dinners, Daily Goods, Thu, £25-£30. Ramshackle Upper Street restaurant Chinese Laundry Room suffered from a fire earlier this year that put its kitchen on hold. But the show must go on, and so the determined owners are running three nights of pop-up dinners.

WEST

Twine at Twilight Evening Event, Chelsea Physic Garden, Thu, £20. It’s the twine of the season at Chelsea Physic Gardens, where they are holding a rare ‘late’ event to coincide with its ‘Weaves and Leaves’, exhibition, which unravels the history of the plants we depend on for fabrics.

Road, Royal Court Theatre, all week, £12-£45. Harry Potter director John Tiffany gives Jim Cartwright’s working-class classic a tough revival.

