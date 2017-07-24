22 great things to do in London this week

Head to an exhibition dedicated to football shirts, a tap takeover at Tate Modern or a screening of the ‘Love Island’ final, complete with balloon-popping, coupling and quiz rounds (that 100 percent sounds like our type on paper). Enjoy your week!

CENTRAL

Parks – Our Shared Heritage, Mall Galleries, all week, free. 'Parks – Our Shared Heritage' explores how these areas have transformed from monarchical deer-hunting grounds into the public parks we know and love today.

The Subculture Archives: Owen Harvey, The Subculture Archives, Thu, free. Photographer Owen Harvey launches his guest exhibition in The Subculture Archives’ basement gallery with work harking back to the foundations of UK Mod culture.

NORTH

The Beach at Brent Cross, Brent Cross Shopping Centre, all week, £3. There’s no need to travel to the coast if you’re after a sandy evening stroll this summer, because hundreds of tonnes of the golden stuff have been transported to Brent Cross.

The Pharcyde, Koko, Thu, £22. Catch one of the best groups from the golden age of hip hop tonight.

DJ Yella: Straight Outta Compton, O2 Academy Islington, Thu, £28.15. The rapper from US hip hop group NWA is joined by Lil’ Eazy E for a night of West Coast hip hop.

‘A Still Life by Chardin’, organised by Maxwell Graham, Lisson Gallery, all week, free. ‘A Still life by Chardin’ features exactly zero paintings by eighteenth-century still-life hero Jean-Siméon Chardin. What it does include is a bunch of unrelated sculptures, assemblages, photocopies and written pages – and more! – by contemporary artists.

EAST

The Art of the Football Shirt

‘The Art of the Football Shirt’, Old Truman Brewery, Wed-Thu, free. Exploring the relationship between football and popular culture, ‘The Art of the Football Shirt’ is curated by Neal Heard, a fashion historian who wrote the first book to examine sneaker culture, and more recently penned ‘A Lover’s Guide to Football Shirts’.

Love Island Party, Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, TONIGHT, £3. It’s the naffest, tackiest, absolute best thing on the box at the moment – and now you can watch the ‘Love Island’ final live at a fittingly gaudy screening at Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club.

By the Sea in the City, The Draft House Old Street, Wed, free. If you’re missing out on Margate’s uber-cool By the Sea Festival, luckily for you Moshi Moshi – the indie label and creative brains behind the seaside festivities – is teaming up with The Draft House to bring the beach party to the big city.

Welcome Cinema + Kitchen, Amnesty International UK, Thu, free-£19.50. Start the night off by watching ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ then carry on with a hefty international meal of dishes from Syria, Libya, Ivory Coast and Yemen.

‘Annabelle’s House’, secret location, Thu, free. Get ready to scare yourself silly: to celebrate the arrival of ‘Annabelle: Creation’ in cinemas, the folks behind the scary flick have set up an immersive horror experience that lets you walk around a creepy Victorian mansion at a secret east London location.

‘Future Forest’ by Bompas & Parr, Westfield Stratford City, all week, free. Step inside the sweet Fruit Cloud, jump on water at the Forest Zorb Lagoon and learn the language of trees at Bompas & Parr’s latest alchemical installation ‘Future Forest’.

SOUTH

‘Much Ado About Nothing’, Shakespeare’s Globe, Tue-Thu, £20-£45. This fiery take on the classic romcom is set in revolutionary Mexico.

Florence Peake: ‘We Perform I Am in Love with My Body’, Bosse & Baum, all week, free. Peake makes drawings of naked human bodies as part of choreographed performances, with the paper laid out on the floor as she moves around it.

Tate Tap Takeover x Alphabet Brewing Co, Tate Modern, Thu, £12.50-£19.50. Expect an evening of trialling and tasting with the team behind the measures on hand to talk through their beer and unique label designs.

‘Prurience’, Southbank Centre, all week, £12-£18. Join a porn support group in this provocative interactive show.

Walala x Play, Now Gallery, all week, free. This 3D art installation features an immersive maze full of mirrors and patterns where visitors can play spot the difference as they explore.

WEST

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains

Rum Festival: Caribbean Supper Club, The Jam Tree Chelsea, Wed, £35. Have a meal with some punch at The Jam Tree’s Caribbean supper club, complete with a rum-soaked line-up of dishes and bottomless Mount Gay Polo Club Punch Bowls.

‘The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains’, V&A, all week, £20. Fifty years since the Floyd’s first single, ‘Arnold Layne’, the V&A is hosting a retrospective of the psychedelic pioneers.

