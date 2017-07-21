More than a quarter of London’s Korean-born population live in and around New Malden, in the city’s south-western suburbs. But you can find Korean culture and food right across the capital, partly as a result of a huge rise in the number of Korean tourists visiting our city in recent years. Now, as part of our series investigating different cultures in London, we want to know where to get a little bit of Seoul.

So tell us: what’s your favourite Korean place in London? From grocery shops to barbecue restaurants, cultural venues to churches and temples, let us know where you head to experience Korean culture in the capital. We’ll use the best tips in an upcoming issue of Time Out London magazine.

