A cheese shop in north London is handing out FREE BRIE this Saturday

It’s a seriously good time to be a cheese fan in London right now. A Camden street food stall is serving up pasta from a giant wheel of cheese, Cheese Truck is opening its first permanent site in Camden, and now more dairy treats are coming to north London, as a cheese shop in Muswell Hill is handing out FREE CHEESE this Saturday (March 18).

And not just any old cheese shop, either. Cheeses of Muswell Hill was voted the most-loved shop in the whole city in our Love London Awards, so you can expect big, cheesy things.

The shop is launching a new Somerset brie, and they’ll be handing out 300 whole cheeses to celebrate, as well as plenty of other free tasters. The giveaway kicks off at 10am, so sod your usual sad poached eggs on toast and get down there pronto to chow down on cheese for breakfast.

Cheeses of Muswell Hill is at 13 Fortis Green Rd, Muswell Hill, N10 3HP.

