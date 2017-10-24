A new foodie arcade in the City opens today

The City is suddenly about more than bonuses and banking crisis – it’s now officially a hotspot for food. Today (October 24) marks the official opening of Bloomberg Arcade, a massive pedestrianised culinary paradise in the Square Mile.

Stretching across two buildings and open seven days a week, Bloomberg Arcade has a pretty impressive line-up of restaurants, curated by Bloomberg’s chief food critic, Richard Vines. We’re most excited about Koya, a new branch of the iconic Soho noodle bar and Bleecker (home of the extremely dirty black-pudding burger). Sadly all the restaurants are opening at different times – Koya doesn’t launch until next month, but Bleecker’s already open for business, along with Caravan and Homeslice. You’ll have to wait until 2018 to try Brigadiers, the debut Indian barbecue restaurant from the people Gymkhana and Hoppers, and a second branch of A Wong, the Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant. Still, burgers and noodles should keep the City busy well into next year.

Bloomberg Arcade officially opens Tuesday October 24 in the City of London, EC4N 8AR.

