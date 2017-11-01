A *really cheesy* Christmas food festival is coming

Restaurant festival Taste of London is back with a festive edition running from Thursday November 16, and they’re bringing the cheese. And we don’t mean plastic baubles and shit Crimbo tunes cheese. We mean actual edible cheese. This year, Taste is playing host to the biggest international cheese competition on the planet. There will be 3,000 fromages from 30 countries vying for the title. And visitors will be able to eat all those cheeses, on a cheese walking tour. A cheese walking tour.

Alongside this dairy orgy, the four-day festival will welcome some of London’s best restaurants, including Barrafina, Jamavar and Bao. There will also be live demos from chefs – if you’re interested in raising your Christmas dinner game. Or you could skip the whole slaving-over-a-hot-stove thing this year, load up on Iceland party food and just eat that winning cheese.

Taste Festive Edition will be at Tobacco Dock from November 16-19. Tickets are available via this link.

