All a-cheese-board! A cheese-themed bus tour is coming to London

Hop on this red Routemaster bus for the cheese fan's ultimate London tour. Camden’s The Cheese Bar founder Mathew Carver is launching an Urban Dairy Tour on June 9, promising to be a day trip taking in ‘London’s underground cheese scene'. You better brie-lieve it.

The Cheese Bus – a vintage Routemaster with room for 72 cheese fans – will be stopping off at four dairies throughout the day. The first stop will be Kupros Dairy in Cheshunt, a sheep’s milk specialist, followed by dairy number two, mozzarella and burrata maker La Latteria in Acton. The bus will then pull into Maltby Street Market for lunch followed by a visit to famed Bermondsey dairy Kappacasein (if you don’t know about their cheese toasties, get to know) and then Mexican Gringa Dairy in Peckham.

And of course, the tour will finish up back at Carver’s base, The Cheese Bar. And guess what’s on the menu? Yeah, it’s cheesy.

Tickets for The Cheese Bus will go on sale on May 2, costing £75 per person (including tastings and food).

