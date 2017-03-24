Amy Schumer isn’t playing Barbie anymore and she’s ‘bummed’ about it

Amy Schumer as Barbie seemed like a casting decision too good to be true. Now, it turns out, it was.

The 35-year-old comedian, who starred in ‘Trainwreck’ and is set to appear alongside Goldie Hawn in ‘Snatched’ later this year, has pulled out of Sony's live-action ‘Barbie’ movie.

‘Sadly, I‘m no long able to commit to “Barbie” due to scheduling conflicts,’ she has said, adding: ’The film has so much promise... I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.’

The movie reportedly sees the main character have a real-world adventure after getting kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough. A bit like Disney’s ‘Enchanted’.

Production for ‘Barbie’, which now has no star or director, is still expected to start production this June with a view to hitting cinemas in June 2018. According to Variety, Schumer recently ‘did a polish of the script’, so we can expect it to have a sense of her humour, unless Sony decide to rewrite it, that is.

