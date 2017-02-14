Bao is serving up boob-shaped buns for one day only

Forget finding a new squeeze in time for Valentine's Day. Get a load of these, um, 'Baobies' instead.
Taiwanese restaurant Bao is celebrating the day of love with these perfectly pert custard buns. The limited edition Baobie buns are made with salted custard and will be on sale to lucky lovers at both branches of Bao today. Best of all, 50p from each Baobie sold will go to charity Coppa Feel. Grab them while you can.
No plans tonight? Check out London's best no-booking restaurants.
And here are five great last-minute Valentine's Day events that you can still book.
