Brilliantly dark comedy 'Fleabag' could be coming back for a second season very soon

Brace yourself for more hilarity, tragedy, awkwardness and guinea pigs.

Hit London-set BBC3 series 'Fleabag', written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is likely to be back on our TV screens pretty soon.

The 31-year-old, who has recently been cast in the new Star Wars Han Solo spin-off, said she was keen to bring the dark comedy back if she had 'an idea that was good enough'.

'I think I have one. We are all trying to make it work and have the same team back,' she told RadioTimes.com, adding that the plan would be to shoot in November for an expected broadcast in 2018.

The first series of 'Fleabag' follows Waller-Bridge's character, the titular skint, selfish and sarcastic Fleabag, as she navigates career struggles, awkward family dynamics, dreadful sex, relationship breakdowns and a recent tragedy. The series, which is still available to stream on BBC3 online, is raw, messy and lewd, and makes for moving, brilliant telly.

'Fleabag' was based on Waller-Bridge's one-woman stage show of the same name.

