Eat free doughnuts in a giant doughnut-shaped bubble

This week we lived through a city-wide Krispy Kreme emergency, but next week looks set to be even more dramatic for doughnut-loving Londoners. On Wednesday November 22, for three days only, a massive doughnut-shaped bubble is popping up in east London. And you’ll be able to walk around inside this cavernous doughnut – and feast on FREE DOUGHNUTS. It gets better: the doughnuts are provided by Crosstown (highly rated by us), and there will be 500 of them up for grabs each day. The weirdest part of this news is there’s a good chance that Gabby Allen from ‘Love Island’ will be inside this bubble with you.

Sound too good to be true? Unbelievably, this is not fake news. Called ‘shot of summer’, the whole installation is an (extremely fun) marketing ploy from energy suppliers E.ON. It’s going to be 20C inside the doughnut, and there’ll be deckchairs, selfie-booths, ping pong tables and other summery treats. Allen is the brand ambassador for E.ON, so that explains her rather random presence – if you want to eat doughnuts with her she’ll be around on Wednesday lunchtime.

This is so much better than those igloos.

‘Shot of summer’ will be popping up at Finsbury Avenue Square from Wed Nov 22-Fri Nov 24. Entrance is free.

