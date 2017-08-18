Four of the UK’s Top 10 restaurants are in London

It’s that time of year again! That’s right, the Good Food Guide’s 2018 rankings have appeared! That’s what you were thinking, right?

Anyway, smug hats on, because London eateries have scooped nearly half of the top 10 spots (and 15 across the full list of 50).

The capital’s highest entry sees Jason Atherton’s Pollen Street Social at number three (that’s a quail dish they’ve done above), followed by Restaurant Gordon Ramsay at six, Chiswick’s Hedone at seven and Claude Bosi at Bibendum at nine (that latter one’s a new entry and a recent opening, so it’s particularly impressive).

Super thumbs up to Nathan Outlaw, whose fishy Rock restaurant went top, shifting Simon Rogan’s Lake District joint L’Enclume to number two. Those – and, y’know, the 33 other non-London spots – should do you for trips outta the city for the next year. Time to buy a bigger belt.

The top ten (check out the full 50 here)

1. Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Cornwall

2. L’Enclume, Cumbria

3. Pollen Street Social, London

4. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottinghamshire

5. The Fat Duck, Berkshire

6. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London

7. Hedone, London

8. Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Perthshire & Kinross

9. Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London

10. Casamia, Bristol

Want a foodie bucket list? Here's our round-up of London’s top 100 restaurants.