Get to grips with ‘BlindArt’ at the Science Museum

Head to the Science Museum this weekend for some in-depth insights on sight and an exploration called ‘BlindArt’, created by blind and visually impaired artists.

Taking place from August 8-10, The Science of Sight exhibition also features talks from researchers at Moorfields Eye Hospital and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology. The head of this ultra-brainy brainy team is Dr Mariya Moosajee, who’ll be discussing her incredibly valuable and incredibly mind-boggling work to transform skin cells into stem cells, in order to develop models of the eye.

This process helps with the study of genes that cause genetic eye diseases and the work is then used in developing new treatments for people affected by these diseases.

Artwork from Moorfields Eye Hospital’s ‘BlindArt’ collection will be displayed, and the ‘sensory artists’ behind it will be on hand to explain how visual impairment shapes their artwork and the materials they use.

The exhibition is free and is held in the Science Museum’s Tomorrow’s World gallery. Make sure you look into it.

