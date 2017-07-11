How to deal with holiday envy when you're stuck at your desk

Sick of staring at all those #summer snaps on Instagram? Here's how to deal with holiday envy. Firstly, remind yourself: in not having a holiday this year you’ve avoided planning hell. That torturously arranged poolside group shot you see on Facebook belies the reality of the holiday – which was that it was a neverending organisational slog of 1,497,592 group WhatsApp messages and a three-figure villa deposit that you may or may not recoup from someone’s ‘colleague’. Well done.

Plus you can have your own holiday right here. Just treat London as your very own Marbs. Hit an urban beach: the ones in Brixton and Brent Cross are great. Or recreate your own poolside shot at one of London’s lidos: Tooting Bec or Brockwell if you’re south of the river, Parliament Hill or Hampstead Heath swimming ponds if you’re north. Of course, no real getaway’s complete without a fishbowl cocktail. The Portobello Road Gin 171 at GinTonica looks like a goblet of WKD, tastes like a fancy G&T. Cheers!

