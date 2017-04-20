Konichiwa! The Japan Centre is opening a new food hall and dining destination

The Japan Centre – one of London’s iconic foodie establishments – is branching out. The Japanese food shop established in the ’70s and known for its stock of specialist grub from far out East has announced there’s a follow-up in the offing.

The shiny new food hall is set to be the flagship in the Japan Centre family, opening on Panton Street by Leicester Square in September. A 100-cover dining hall will be surrounded by open kitchens cooking up a Japanese storm. Specialist sake, tea and miso rooms will also occupy the space, as well as a demonstration kitchen for those avid foodies looking to pick up more than a quick bite. Add to this the shopping element found at the original Japan Centre, with a Japanese bakery and fresh produce stalls to boot.

With founder Tak Tokumine also being the very good chap behind Ichiryu, Sakagura and the Shoryu Ramen chain, you can expect oodles of noodles to be on offer for eating in or taking away. Chopsticks at the ready.

The Japan Centre will open in September on Panton Street.

