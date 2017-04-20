Street food haven Model Market is coming back to Lewisham – this time with a Nanban!

South-east London, rejoice! Street Feast’s Model Market has announced its return, bringing back street food dining and supreme cocktails to Lewisham for another summer. The indoor-outdoor night market of tantalising street eats will be opening on Early May Bank Holiday weekend, and the line-up for 2017 looks sweltering, especially since two new traders are joining the gang.

One of the newbies is Nanban, Masterchef alumni Tim Anderson’s wicked Japanese soul food brand. Nanban will be dishing out pimped-up Asian-tinged chicken wings and we’re forming an orderly line already. The second new kid on the block will be Tacos del Rey, bringing this year’s Tex-Mex trend to SE13.

Expect to see old favourites Mama’s Jerk, Mother Flipper and You Doughnut making their return, among others, as well the return of the place to be, Model Market’s Rum Shack.

Model Market will re-open on Friday April 28 at 196 Lewisham High Street. Entry is free before 7pm, £3 after. Doors open every Friday and Saturday, 5pm-1am. Model Market will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for its launch weekend.

For more street eats, check out our rundown of London’s best street food.