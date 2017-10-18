Ten London bars are giving away Italian G&Ts this Thursday

Okay, we don’t mean to cause pandemonium in the capital, but… it’s International Gin and Tonic Day on Thursday October 19. Yassssss! You can celebrate the traditional way, by propping up the bar at one of our favourite gin joints in town. Or try your G&T the Italian way.

Selected bars in the capital will be giving away free Milanese G&Ts – which are basically G&Ts with added Campari – on Thursday. To claim your G&T with a twist, head to one of the bars listed below and simply say the words, ‘Make mine a Milanese’. Awkward? Possibly. But you’ll feel better with that extra-strong G&T inside you.

Participating bars:

Boma Bridge, Putney

Disrepute, Soho

Drink, Shop & Do, King’s Cross

High Water, Stoke Newington

The Old Queens Head, Angel

Prince of Peckham, Peckham

Ritorno, Chelsea

Rotorino, Haggerston

The Ten Bells, Spitalfields

Three Eight Four, Brixton

Discover more mother's ruin in our guide to stunning gin cocktails.

Don’t miss a thing. Sign up to Time Out for news straight to you.