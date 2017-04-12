The Chicken Connoisseur just signed a peng book deal

Thought viral chicken shop reviewer the Chicken Connoisseur had peaked? Nope. Having racked up millions of YouTube views on his quest to find the ultimate wings, and caused price hikes and ‘queues of hipsters’ at his highest-rated joints, Elijah Quashie is moving into publishing.

The self-proclaimed Chicken Connoisseur has signed-up with Blink Publishing to write a book: ‘In Search of the Nation’s 50 Favourite Chicken Establishments’. It’ll be out in October and will include the top 50 chicken shops in the UK, as voted for by the public.

If you reckon your local fave’s spicy wings could make the cut, you can nominate a chicken shop via the Chicken2Me website. Competition will be ferocious, no doubt, so give a cluck and send in your chicken ’n’ chips tips.

