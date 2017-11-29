The meatiest festival ever is coming back to London

Not for the faint hearted – or vegetarian – the three-day meat festival Meatopia has announced its return to London. Headed up by Richard H Turner (of Hawksmoor fame), the extravaganza is in its sixth year, serving up a delicious, fully curated menu from some of the world’s best chefs at east London’s Tobacco Dock.

If you’re free of commitment issues and you know you’ll be in London at the end of August 2018 (tickets go on sale nine months in advance), head to the Meatopia website at midday this Friday. Earlybird tickets will give you access to the festival for a solid half-hour before anyone else is allowed in, which means you might not have to queue for 45 minutes for a bit of brisket like the other mugs.

Last year’s line-up featured Yotam Ottolenghi, Nathan Outlaw and Nud Dudhia (of Breddos Tacos) cooking over many, many fires, so we’ve high hopes for this year. There’ll also be live music, craft beer and informal workshops on the horrifying-sounding ‘Cutting Room’ stage.

It’ll all go down between August 31 and September 2. Tickets are on sale from midday on Friday December 1 from the Meatopia website.

