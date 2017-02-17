The one restaurant you need to know about this week

This week sees the opening of a new branch of the ridiculously consistent Hawksmoor, this time in Borough. Their latest temple to steak (located just behind Southwark Cathedral, in the grounds of Winchester Palace, as befits London's kings of beef) has a bit of symbolic resonance, being located bang on the doorstep of one of Hawksmoor’s original Borough Market-based suppliers, The Ginger Pig.

Spanning two floors of a former warehouse, expect similarly muscular interiors to their previous spots (but this time with some honest-to-God natural light – unlike the Seven Dials and Guildhall branches, you won't be directed down into a basement) and a menu that will include weekly specials drawn from the market nearby. It’s also set to become the epicentre of the mini empire, with a test kitchen and a diary of as-yet-undisclosed events. As ever, save your pennies and bring your most voluminous trousers.

Not got the meat sweats yet? Check out our guide to London's best steak restaurants.