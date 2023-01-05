London
The Sleeping Beauty, The Royal Ballet, 2023
Photo: Bill Cooper

The best dance and ballet shows in January 2023

The biggest and best dance shows to hit London up this month

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
The 2023 dance year kicks off with a mix of big family mainstays like ‘Swan Lake’ and ‘The Sleeping Beauty’, quirky Mime Festival content… and a surprising appearance for Spice Girl Mel C, who features large in a hip new show at Sadler’s Wells.

Dance in January

how did we get here?
Photo: Dolly Brown

1. how did we get here?

  • Dance
  • Contemporary and experimental
  • Clerkenwell

It’s a fair question: how did internationally renowned dancer and choreographer Jules Cunningham’s new show come to star one Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, aka one-fifth of legendary pop group The Spice Girls? 

Through the Grapevine
Photo: Barts Grietens

2. Through the Grapevine

  • Dance
  • Contemporary and experimental
  • Euston

The most overtly dancey show in this year’s eclectic London International Mime Festival, Not Standing’s ‘Through the Grapevine’ is a pas de deux in which circus-performers-slash-dancers Axel Guérin and Alexander Vantournhout constantly and amusingly play with each other’s physical differences. 

Swan Lake
Photo: Laurent Liotardo

4. Swan Lake

  • Dance
  • Covent Garden

Derek Deane's English National Ballet production of 'Swan Lake' is a proper London mainstay, and returns once more to liven up January 2023 with a chunky season at the London Coliseum. 

Spectrum
Photo: Polina Koroleva

5. Spectrum

  • Dance
  • Contemporary and experimental
  • Covent Garden

Carlos Acosta’s Cuban-inflected Acosta Danza company returns with an eclectic, intimate programme of five works new and old, including Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s tribute to Sergei Diaghilev, ‘Faun’, and ‘Performance’, a new work from Micaela Taylor.

