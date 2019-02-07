The best Valentine’s Day film pop-ups in London

From sing-a-long screenings of ‘Moulin Rouge!’ to weepy romances like ‘The Notebook’, experience movie magic this Valentine's Day
By Time Out Film
Prepare to get loved up, because it's the most romantic time of year again. That's right, it's Valentine's Day in London and we've put together some of the best film screenings and pop-ups to get you in the mood. 

Whether you're after romcoms or straight up romance movies, you'll find something that takes your fancy. Warm up those pipes for a sing-a-long screening of ‘Moulin Rouge!’ or swoon yourself silly at the Natural History Museum with a screening of the ‘Pretty Woman’.

We've even got a 1982 German horror film about an obsessive music fan stalking her favourite popstar, if that's the sort of thing that gets you in the mood. There's no better way to celebrate the season of love. 

London, view from the shard
Things to do, Film events

‘Romeo + Juliet’ Valentine's Screening at The View from The Shard

The View from the Shard, London Bridge
icon-calendar

What could be more romantic than watching a film 800 feet above London with a complimentary glass of bubbles and some popcorn? Sure, the film is about two star-crossed lovers who – spoiler warning – both end up dead at the end, but there is that incredible scene with Leo and Claire and the fish tank. 

Tickets from £45

The best gay and lesbian movies, LGBT films, Beautiful Thing
'Notting Hill' at Teatulia

Valentine's Day screenings at the BFI

BFI Southbank, South Bank
icon-calendar

Keep things inclusive this Valentine's Day with a selection of screenings at the BFI Southbank, including Barbara Stanwyck's ‘The Lady Eve’, feel-good love story ‘Beautiful Thing’ and the passionate ‘Bound’, starring Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon. 

Tickets from £11.25

Julia Roberts and Huge Grant in the film ‘Notting Hill’
'Notting Hill' at Teatulia

‘Notting Hill’ at Teatulia

Teatulia, Covent Garden
icon-calendar

Get romantic at Teatulia Tea Bar in Covent Garden with a screening of romcom royalty, ‘Notting Hill’. Along with Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts' oh-so-British love affair, guests will be treated to a limited edition rose and cardamon infused green tea martini, mixed especially for this event. Even better, it's only a fiver. 

Tickets from £5

PeckhamPlex
Rob Greig
Short Film Night at Peckhamplex

Short Film Night at Peckhamplex

Peckhamplex, Peckham
icon-calendar

Head along to this Peckham institution and catch a night of romantic shorts and Q&As with their directors for Valentine's Day. On the bill is Katherine Hearst's ‘Outside the Box’, Guy Simmonds' ‘The Real Me’ and Phil Lowe's ‘The Driving Seat’. 

Tickets from £4.99

Ghilherme Lobo (Leo) and Fabio Audi (Gabriel) in THE WAY HE LOOKS.
Strand Releasing/Guilherme Freitas
'The Way He Looks' at Deptford Cinema

‘The Way He Looks’ at Deptford Cinema

Deptford Cinema, Deptford Bridge
icon-calendar

Deptford Cinema's Latin American Cinema Night takes on Valentine's Day with a showing of Daniel Ribeiro's touching 2014 queer coming-of-age drama about a blind boy's journey of sexual discovery, ‘The Way He Looks’. 

Tickets from £4.50

Romance movie: Moulin Rouge
Things to do, Film events

Valentine's Day at Everyman Crystal Palace

Everyman Crystal Palace, Crystal Palace
icon-calendar

Join Christian and Satine on top of a giant elephant at Paris' infamous Moulin Rouge in Baz Luhrmann's oh-so-tragic-but-also-oh-so-romantic romantic jukebox musical. This screening at the Crystal Palace Everyman also includes French-inspired food, prosecco and something sweet to take home with you, too. 

Tickets from £30

Der Fan
'Der Fan' at the Barbican

‘Der Fan’ at the Barbican

Barbican Cinema, Barbican
icon-calendar

This German horror cult classic about an obsessive music fan who gives up her life to stalk her favourite popstar might not scream romance, but sometimes you need a crazy exploitation film from the early ’80s for Valentine's Day to help keep the magic alive. 

Tickets from £9.50

Things to do, Film events

Valentine's Day at the Rivoli Ballroom

Rivoli Ballroom, Brockley
icon-calendar

Whether you're after a weepy or a something to make you feel all warm and fuzzy, the Rivoli Ballroom is guaranteed to provide you with that desired hit of romances. This week sees screenings of  ‘Pretty Woman’ (Feb 13), ‘Romeo + Juliet’ (Feb 14) and ‘Ghost’ (Feb 15).

Tickets from £12

Dirty Dancing
'Dirty Dancing' at Charlton House

‘Dirty Dancing’ at Charlton House

Charlton House, Charlton
icon-calendar

Don't be put in a corner this Valentine's Day. Instead, learn how to Salsa dance, sip on some fizz and then watch Patrick Swayze shake his hips and do The Lift with a screening of ‘Dirty Dancing’, all in a Jacobean country house in Greenwich. 

Tickets from £15

Romantic movie: Breakfast at Tiffany's
Valentine's Day at Screen25

Valentine's Day at Screen25

Screen25, South Norwood
icon-calendar

Get that lovin' feelin' at indie cinema Screen25 with two screenings. First off is another chance to catch Sebastián Lelio's story of forbidden love in an orthodox Jewish community, ‘Disobedience’. This is followed by a straight-up Valentine's Day classic, ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’. 

Tickets from £8.50 - £25

