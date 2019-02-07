The best Valentine’s Day film pop-ups in London

Prepare to get loved up, because it's the most romantic time of year again. That's right, it's Valentine's Day in London and we've put together some of the best film screenings and pop-ups to get you in the mood.

Whether you're after romcoms or straight up romance movies, you'll find something that takes your fancy. Warm up those pipes for a sing-a-long screening of ‘Moulin Rouge!’ or swoon yourself silly at the Natural History Museum with a screening of the ‘Pretty Woman’.

We've even got a 1982 German horror film about an obsessive music fan stalking her favourite popstar, if that's the sort of thing that gets you in the mood. There's no better way to celebrate the season of love.

