The best restaurants in Balham

January 2019: We’ve added four banging Balham brunch spots: yummy mummy favourite Megan’s on the Hill; all-purpose Brother Marcus; cute little Foxcroft & Ginger and the cycle-themed, bike-friendly Dynamo. Fans of Japanese food should check out the local branch of Taro as well as The Umi (a swish modern spot). Otherwise, Arlo’s is one for the steak fiends, fish and chips is the deal at trendy Seventeen, and vegans have the Wicked Vegan (a dinky fast-food diner).

Balham – that lovely little place between Tooting and Clapham – is packed to the rafters with stellar places to eat and drink. There are neighbourhood restaurants, banging gastropubs and specialty coffee shops on just about every corner. Here’s our guide to the best of the best.