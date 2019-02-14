The best restaurants in Balham
January 2019: We’ve added four banging Balham brunch spots: yummy mummy favourite Megan’s on the Hill; all-purpose Brother Marcus; cute little Foxcroft & Ginger and the cycle-themed, bike-friendly Dynamo. Fans of Japanese food should check out the local branch of Taro as well as The Umi (a swish modern spot). Otherwise, Arlo’s is one for the steak fiends, fish and chips is the deal at trendy Seventeen, and vegans have the Wicked Vegan (a dinky fast-food diner).
Balham – that lovely little place between Tooting and Clapham – is packed to the rafters with stellar places to eat and drink. There are neighbourhood restaurants, banging gastropubs and specialty coffee shops on just about every corner. Here’s our guide to the best of the best.
Arlo’s
‘Steak is what we do’, says the blurb, but don’t come here expecting the dark, sultry glitz of a US steakhouse. Arlo’s is a bright, clean-lined child-friendly spot where the owners seek out the more obscure grass-fed native British breeds and offer three cuts (bavette, hanger, rib-eye) with various sides – although we’d pick a zingy salad over their washout hand-cut chips and sourdough ‘trenchers’.
The Avalon
Balham’s poshest gastropub is a summertime hole-up par excellence, with no fewer than three outdoor spaces to explore: a chilled courtyard area, a buzzy terrace and a fully laid-out garden. Inside, the bar is a good-time spot for drinkers, while the elegant dining room caters to those who prefer chorizo scotch eggs, stone-baked pizzas, dry-aged steaks, plant-based ‘B12’ burgers and sweet banoffee pie.
Brother Marcus
Put together on a shoestring by three multi-talented, twentysomething school friends, Brother Marcus sells itself as an all-purpose neighbourhood hangout. By day, it offers breakfast and brunch, small plates and Caravan coffee; in the evenings, it’s all about cocktails and warm focaccia buns; and at the weekends (evenings only), the kitchen is handed over to one of the owners’ street-food or supper-club buddies.
Chicken Shop feat. Dirty Burger
The best of both worlds? Killing two birds with one stone? This chicken/burger hybrid may be a hangout with a split personality, but the wood-boarded site is in good shape and the food is just right. The menu couldn’t be simpler: wood-fired, spit-roasted chook and flame-grilled ‘dirty’ burgers, plus crinkle-cut fries, tangy slaw and puds including warm, chewy macadamia-studded brownies.
Ciullosteria
Neighbourhood trattorias often sell themselves as cheap and cheerful, but few do it as well as family-owned Ciullõsteria. Classic terracotta floor tiles and kitsch artefacts set the tone, while the kitchen scores with its handmade pastas, grills and thin-crust 12-inch pizzas with regional toppings. It’s noisy, bubbly, gregarious and built for parties – so don’t come here hoping for some hush.
The Dynamo Balham
Sibling of the Putney original, this cycle-themed, bike-friendly café is about all-day brunch: The Full Dynamo is an all-the-cool-stuff plate of Antipodean sunshine food – corn fritters, bacon, halloumi, avocado and sriracha aioli – although the real killer (at a price) is the banana french toast. Also look out for pizzas (from noon onwards). You can hang your wheels here, but don’t expect anyone to fix your puncture or broken bike chain.
Foxcroft & Ginger
Having run pop-ups across town, the Balham branch of Foxcroft & Ginger sees the owners back on their home turf, although their bakery is now in Brixton. This cute but cramped café does the trick with its suntrap front terrace and a brunch menu that sticks to the simple stuff. Full marks for the sweet potato fritters and no-fuss banana bread.
Lamberts
A bastion of zesty British food, Lamberts puts its menu where its mouth is. Main man Joe Lambert is uncompromising when it comes to sourcing seasonal ingredients, and you can taste the results in the swish dining room with its squishy banquettes and polished floors. Dishes change with the calendar (think cured duck with hazelnuts and damson syrup in January) and there’s British booze too.
Megan’s on the Hill
South-west London is well-served by Megan’s, and the Balham branch has all the necessary neighbourhood credentials. During the day, its twee interiors (paper flowers entwined over the ceiling, fairy lights in the windows) are manna for local yummy mummies wanting brunch, coffee and cake, or simply a salad and some healthy juice. In the evening, thoughts turn to deconstructed kebabs and naughty cocktails.
Milk
Never one to rest on its laurels, this hip café is still the place to be seen for breakfast or brunch in Balham. Staff are full of smiles as they serve up tongue-in-cheek fillet o’ fish sandwiches, Kurdish baked eggs and suchlike. Terrific coffees and a playlist of the owners’ favourite records add to the feel-good vibe, and it’s also open for supper from Thursday to Saturday.
Taro
The first south London branch of a long-standing Japanese mini chain, Balham’s Taro follows the group’s remit to the letter – serving a whole range of ‘everyday’ dishes at affordable prices, with page after page of sushi, sashimi, karaage, tempura, gyoza, rice bowls, teriyaki, katsu curries and more besides. Expect bright lights and bustle, big crowds, basic blond-wood furnishings and a long bar.
Thali & Pickles
This Balham restaurant and takeaway has a fresh and largely ghee-free take on Indian street food, specialising in grand thalis – complete meals on a platter with lots of little dishes, plus breads, chutneys and desserts. There are street nibbles too (including kati rolls at lunchtime), plus a few more familiar curry-house standbys (tikkas, biryanis, dhansaks etc) if you don’t fancy the full thali.
The Umi
What was the humble Paddyfield (a Vietnamese/Thai café) is now a swish modern Japanese restaurant serving an izakaya-style menu against a backdrop of glossy woodwork, stone walls and designer light fittings. Misfires aside, there’s some decent stuff here – notably the punchy Korean-spiced lamb chops, deep-fried black-pepper squid and an impressive riff on Nobu’s yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño. Obliging staff also get our vote.
Wicked Vegan
A dinky fast-food diner, Wicked Vegan deals in the best kind of plant-based cooking: the naughty kind. It’s all here: burgers, wings, mac ’n’ cheese and nachos. While some dishes are fine but forgettable, others are very decent – especially the signature jackfruit burger with a whole heap of pickles. We also really rate their health-boosting smoothies and indulgent shakes.
Seventeen Fish & Chips
If you fancy fish and chips in Balham but want something a bit trendier than your average local chippie, then Seventeen should do the trick. White tiled walls, grainy wooden tables and benches, plank floors and dangling lights scream hipster, while the menu keeps it traditional with battered cod, haddock, plaice, fishcakes, saveloys, Pieminister pies and the usual vinegary add-ons.
