With London’s ever-temperamental weather, knowing there’s a luxurious spa where you can chill out is a huge bonus for any hotel. Need to escape the rain? Relax in the hot tub instead. Tired from walking around and sight-seeing? Why not book yourself in for a massage? London is great for many reasons, but it can be just an eeny-weeny bit exhausting – pause to unwind in one of these ace spas with our cherry-picked list.
These lovely London hotels all have their own distinctive on-site spas. So whether you fancy a hammam treatment or a few relaxing lengths in the pool, there’s a place a place for you – the perfect respite from all that trekking round those top attractions or the very best shops. Make sure you get yourself booked in to one of these simply divine overnight stays.
The Beaumont
One of the swishest hotels in the capital, with its American art deco vibe throughout, The Beaumont exudes the hedonistic and sophisticated essence of the roaring ’20s. Dimly lit bars, acres of maple furniture and a gallery’s worth of art – it’s smart, unpretentious and positively plush. The small but perfectly formed spa in the basement of this bijou hotel makes for a very fancy central London chill-out spot. But that’s not all: it also boasts one of the only Moroccan hammams in London. So as you’d expect, hammam treatments with a massage are one of the spa’s specialities. Total bliss.
Best for: pretending to be both beautiful and damned
The Beaumont is currently closed, but will reopen on August 20.
Mondrian at Sea Containers
A short walk from the Tate Modern, this hotel sits conveniently along the Southbank, giving it one of the best locations in the city. And with interiors conceived by Tom Dixon – you know, he of all the glorious shiny things that you want to fill your home with – it’s also kitted out with one of the sleekest looks around. Beautiful throughout, its impressive Agua Spa with central copper drip sculpture is an incredibly instagrammable spot to wind down. We’d recommend the signature mud cure treatment for a full-body exfoliation in a traditional Turkish bath.
Best for: being almost villainously sleek
Corinthia Hotel London
Once a government office, now a seriously swanky hotel, the Corinthia is one of London’s swishest places to lay your head. What are it’s credentials? Well, have you seen the size of the chandelier in the lobby? It gives the moon a run for its money. And despite the central location, it boasts a beautifully calming spa which, being windowless, is the perfect place to close the door on the hustle and bustle of London. The space has 17 treatment rooms, a private spa suite, an amphitheatre sauna, indoor pool, vitality pool, nail bar and a Daniel Galvin hair salon. Crikey!
Best for: avoiding the apocalypse
Café Royal
Former patrons HG Wells, Oscar Wilde and Arthur Conan Doyle may be shocked to see what's become of their old watering hole, but surely not disappointed. Now a five-star ode to old world opulence, Café Royal provides an inner-city sanctum away from the bustle of surrounding Piccadilly Circus. Its Akasha Holistic Wellbeing spa is a must-visit for any guest looking to unwind. Not only does it have an 18-metre lap pool, a Vichy shower (six shower heads are directed at different parts of the body, and can be gentle or invigorating), and a hammam, but also London's first watsu pool. What’s a watsu? Sister to hydrotherapy and thalassotherapy, watsu (a combo of 'water' and 'shiatsu') is a gentle form of body therapy performed in warm water.
Best for: finally penning that novel
Mandarin Oriental
Once a private members club for very well-to-do gentlemen, the Mandarin Oriental is one gobsmacking building. After reopening its grand doors to the public in 2000, with a new set of owners, it retains the now-listed marble that coats its impressive interior. With rooms overlooking Hyde Park and boasting a parkside royal entrance, former guests have included members of Japan’s Imperial family and the legendary Joan Collins. Its fitness and wellness centre is complete with personal trainers and a full-sized swimming pool, if you fancy doing some lengths. Ultimately, the best place to be is the Amethyst Steam Room, which deserves a lengthy visit before reclining in one of the treatment rooms for an oxygen-boosting facial.
Best for: getting a right royal treatment
Sanderson
This innovative boutique hotel lies just a two minute walk from the bustling streets of Oxford Circus, but the hotel's interiors remain cool and classy, and its 10,000 square foot Agua Spa is simply brilliant. Almost dystopically white inside, with swishing curtains and a relaxing atmosphere, it’s a pretty ideal spot to unwind after a tiring afternoon of shopping.
Best for: the trance-inducing stillness of the spa
The Berkeley
The Bamford Wellness Spa atop Knightsbridge’s Berkeley hotel is a destination in its own right (have you seen the rooftop pool?). Factor in green tea-infused body wraps and spectacular views over Hyde Park, and it makes for a luxurious day trip. There's even a secret garden on the roof. Its handy location close to some of the city's swankiest shops means it’s is the perfect hotel to stay during London's glorious (if somewhat unpredictable) summer.
Best for: literally looking down on people
Langham Hotel
Slap-bang in the centre of London, this swish Victorian hotel has had everyone from Oscar Wilde to Princess Diana sleeping in its super-high-thread-count sheets. One of the most iconic hotels in the capital, it hosts a suitably swanky Chuan Spa, the underlying philosophy of which is based on Chinese medicine. Factor in a well-equipped gym, sunken swimming pool, heated lounge chairs, and a Himalayan rock salt sauna that glows with a warm amber hue, and it's a one-stop shop for all your health and wellbeing needs.
Best for: spending an entire day in a spa and not getting bored
Connaught
Vacays don't get much more British than a stay at the Connaught. Settled amid the leafy streets of Mayfair and dating back to 1897, this grand hotel provides old school butlers – who are also trained to wax and polish shoes by John Lobb bootmakers – original artwork by the likes of UK legends Barbara Hepworth and Damien Hirst, and little treats for little guests, including a mini umbrella, bathrobe and slippers, and a nanny service (at extra cost). But perks aside, we haven't even touched on the best bit yet: Aman Spa. Not only does it offer holistic massages, a black granite pool and meditation classes, but a full waterfall. Cor.
Best for: ignoring TLC and absolutely treating yourself to at least one scrub
