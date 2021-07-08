With London’s ever-temperamental weather, knowing there’s a luxurious spa where you can chill out is a huge bonus for any hotel. Need to escape the rain? Relax in the hot tub instead. Tired from walking around and sight-seeing? Why not book yourself in for a massage? London is great for many reasons, but it can be just an eeny-weeny bit exhausting – pause to unwind in one of these ace spas with our cherry-picked list.

These lovely London hotels all have their own distinctive on-site spas. So whether you fancy a hammam treatment or a few relaxing lengths in the pool, there’s a place a place for you – the perfect respite from all that trekking round those top attractions or the very best shops. Make sure you get yourself booked in to one of these simply divine overnight stays.



Check out our video of ten of the best spas in London:

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.