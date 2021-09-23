Monmouth Street is one of the seven narrow streets that splinter off of the appropriately named Seven Dials. Lined with boutiques and bougie eats, it's also home to Seven Dials Hotel. The well-located budget hotel offers simple, but comfy doubles for around £100 a night. This includes a full English buffet breakfast. En suite rooms are basic, but wifi is free and there are tea- and coffee-making facilities. There is also a 24-hour reception.
This central London neighbourhood is a biggy. The location of Charles Fowler’s neo-classical Covent Garden Market and the Royal Opera House, it is one of London’s most iconic tourist destinations, and is home to a wealth of excellent restaurants, bars and independent boutiques. As these things don’t come cheap, you’d do well to save a few pennies on the hotel. Thankfully, finding accommodation for less than £100 a night is easier than you'd think, both in the area and within ten minutes’ walk of it. Want proof? Here are our top ten favourite cheap hotels in Covent Garden.
