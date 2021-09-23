London
Cheap hotels in Covent Garden

Covent Garden may be in the central hub of London, but it doesn't have to cost the earth to stay there. Here's our pick of the best bargains

Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Charlie Allenby
This central London neighbourhood is a biggy. The location of Charles Fowler’s neo-classical Covent Garden Market and the Royal Opera House, it is one of London’s most iconic tourist destinations, and is home to a wealth of excellent restaurants, bars and independent boutiques. As these things don’t come cheap, you’d do well to save a few pennies on the hotel. Thankfully, finding accommodation for less than £100 a night is easier than you'd think, both in the area and within ten minutes’ walk of it. Want proof? Here are our top ten favourite cheap hotels in Covent Garden.

Looking for more options? Check out London's best Airbnbs

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Seven Dials Hotel
Seven Dials Hotel

Monmouth Street is one of the seven narrow streets that splinter off of the appropriately named Seven Dials. Lined with boutiques and bougie eats, it's also home to Seven Dials Hotel. The well-located budget hotel offers simple, but comfy doubles for around £100 a night. This includes a full English buffet breakfast. En suite rooms are basic, but wifi is free and there are tea- and coffee-making facilities. There is also a 24-hour reception.

Z Hotel City
Z Hotel City

If you don't need to be in the middle of the action, then the stylish Z City on Fleet Street offers plenty of bang for your buck. A 15-minute walk from the heart of Covent Garden, its cramped but clever double rooms offer guests clean design on a budget. Small but perfectly formed rooms with a cool grey palette have quality beds and smart bathrooms with toiletries included. Breakfast is extra but there’s the bonus of free cheese and wine between 5pm and 8pm.

The Hoxton Holborn
The Hoxton Holborn

The Holborn offshoot of the indie Shoreditch original might look like it'd be too swanky to be included in a round-up of cheap hotels, but there are affordable options at this central London spot. Located between the British Museum and Covent Garden, the hotel’s 174 rooms come in four different sizes and the smallest ‘Shoebox’ (around 14 sqm) can be bagged from £115 a night, depending on availability. For this you get clever design, free wifi, a morning snack and fresh milk in your fridge, plus the Hubbard & Bell restaurant and bar, and basement Chicken Shop.

Strand Palace Hotel
Strand Palace Hotel

Although it’s more than 100 years old, the Strand Palace is a truly modern experience. Recently renovated, the hotel offers comfortable accommodation for under £100 if you get in early (or last minute). Perks include access to a gym, and an on-site Indian restaurant. It’s also two minutes’ walk from Covent Garden Piazza and within easy distance of Charing Cross.

Mercure London Bloomsbury Hotel
Mercure London Bloomsbury Hotel

It's rare to get change from £100 when staying in the centre of London, but the Mercure Bloomsbury does just that. A stone's throw from Russell Square and within walking distance of Covent Garden and the British Museum, the four-star boutique-style offers standard doubles, which also come with workspace and free wifi.

Hotel Strand Continental
Hotel Strand Continental

Another Strand-based hotel, this quirky place has doubles that start from £70, which include a continental breakfast. Its most famous feature though is the India Club bar and restaurant. Founded in 1946, the establishment has hardly changed since, and serves up cheap curries in a faded colonial setting. The only catch for dinner, bed and breakfast for sub-£100 is that there are a lot of stairs and no lift.

St Giles Hotel & Leisure Club
St Giles Hotel & Leisure Club

When visiting a city like London, your hotel room is purely a base for you to dump your belongings, freshen up and sleep. St Giles' uncomplicated and unflashy rooms do just that, and start from £80. You'll also get free wifi and access to the YMCA fitness centre located below the hotel – although traipsing the capital’s streets is likely to be enough of a workout for your trip. Close to Tottenham Court Road underground station, Oxford Street and a seven-minute walk to Covent Garden.

Hub London Covent Garden

Hub London Covent Garden

Looking for the communal spaces of a hostel with the privacy of your own bedroom? Premier Inn's Hub (from £60/n) serves up just that, and there's not a shared shower cubicle in sight. The rooms are tiny, but every inch of space has been used smartly – the lighting and heating, for instance, can be changed from the comfort of your bed via touchscreens in the headboards. Breakfast is extra, but is only a fiver (trust us, that's a steal).

Grange Beauchamp Hotel
Grange Beauchamp Hotel

Marble en-suite bathrooms, contemporary rooms and a four-star rating might not sound like the description of a cheap hotel, but this Bloomsbury establishment is just that. A short walk from the British Museum and less than half a mile from Covent Garden, rooms start from around £100, give or take, and include continental breakfast. Guests can also use the health club and spa facilities at the nearby Grange Holborn for a nominal fee.

Travelodge London Central Covent Garden

Before you turn your nose up at this being a Travelodge, it’s tough to find a cheaper room this close to all the action. Located on Drury Lane, a flower-seller’s yell from Covent Garden Market, the contemporary tower hotel houses modern cookie-cutter rooms from an incredible £50. Breakfast and wifi are not included but super comfy king-size beds are.

