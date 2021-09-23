Covent Garden may be in the central hub of London, but it doesn't have to cost the earth to stay there. Here's our pick of the best bargains

This central London neighbourhood is a biggy. The location of Charles Fowler’s neo-classical Covent Garden Market and the Royal Opera House, it is one of London’s most iconic tourist destinations, and is home to a wealth of excellent restaurants, bars and independent boutiques. As these things don’t come cheap, you’d do well to save a few pennies on the hotel. Thankfully, finding accommodation for less than £100 a night is easier than you'd think, both in the area and within ten minutes’ walk of it. Want proof? Here are our top ten favourite cheap hotels in Covent Garden.

